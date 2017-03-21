U.S. confirms cabin ban affecting large gadgets on flights from multiple airports

Why it matters to you If you're impacted by the new rules, be sure to carefully pack your larger gadgets inside your hold luggage.

New rules banning plane passengers from taking electronic devices larger than a mobile phone into the cabin will go into effect this week for airlines flying to the U.S. from eight countries.

The move, put in place by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Tuesday, comes in response to new threat intelligence received by the U.S. government. No American airlines are subject to the new rules.

Ten airports will now have to ensure that devices such as laptops, tablets, e-readers, portable DVD players, and cameras are packed inside checked luggage and kept out of the cabin, until further notice.

These are:

Dubai International in the UAE

Abu Dhabi International in the UAE

Istanbul Ataturk in Turkey

Cairo International in Egypt

King Abdulaziz International in Saudi Arabia

King Khalid International in Saudi Arabia

Queen Alia International in Jordan

Kuwait International

Doha International in Qatar

Mohammed V Airport in Morocco

The affected airlines include Emirates, Etihad, Turkish Airlines, EgyptAir, Saudi Airlines, Royal Jordania, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, and Royal Air Morocco. The ban will begin on March 24, according to information released by Royal Jordania.

The U.K. has also implemented a similar rule for in-bound flights from particular countries.

If you’re wondering how sending electronics to the hold instead of the cabin improves the safety of an aircraft in the face of a security threat, ABC News points out that the machines scanning checked luggage are in most cases more powerful than those used for hand luggage, so have a better chance of pinpointing suspicious contents.

If you’re heading to the U.S. and you’re hit by the ban, best you load up your smartphone with content and maybe get back to basics by taking a few printed books with you. Of course, you’ll want to take extra care packing your tech gear in your suitcase — use bubble wrap or soft foam before placing it inside a tough case, and then bury it among your clothes. It goes without saying that you should use luggage locks, a measure that provides at least some protection against those on the hunt for pricey freebies. And don’t forget to password protect your laptop, just in case it does disappear en route.

The ban is sure to be a pain for carriers as well as passengers, but Emirates and Turkish Airlines have been quick to use it to trumpet their respective in-flight services:

Let us entertain you. pic.twitter.com/FKqayqUdQ7 — Emirates airline (@emirates) March 21, 2017