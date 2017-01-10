Froyo is finally under 0.1 percent of Android devices, but Nougat is still below 1 percent

The latest distribution numbers are in — Android 7.0 Nougat has been available since the end of August, but it has only made its way to 0.5 percent of Android devices. Google released version 7.1.1 and that’s only on 0.2 percent of Android devices.

According to the Android Developer Dashboard, Nougat devices seem to only have jumped 0.1 percent from December’s numbers. On the plus side, Android Marshmallow is now the most common API level at 29.6 percent. Going by Android versions, however, the reigning king is still Android Lollipop with 33.4 percent. In contrast, Apple’s iOS 10 was released in the middle of September and is already on 76 percent of devices.

Even though 29.6 percent — the amount of devices running Android Marshmallow — sounds like a small number, it accounts for a lot of phones, especially considering there have been well over 1.4 billion Android devices activated since September 2015. It’s an improvement, but the numbers continue to highlight one of Android’s biggest problems: fragmentation. Google issues monthly security updates and rolls out version updates to all of its supported Pixel, Nexus, and Android One devices, but these are not always released in a timely manner by manufacturers and carriers for other devices.

Version Codename API Distribution 2.3.3 – 2.3.7 Gingerbread 10 1.0% 4.0.3 – 4.0.4 Ice Cream Sandwich 15 1.1% 4.1.x Jelly Bean 16 4.0% 4.2.x 17 5.9% 4.3 18 1.7% 4.4 KitKat 19 22.6% 5.0 Lollipop 21 10.1% 5.1 22 23.3% 6.0 Marshmallow 23 29.6% 7.0 Nougat 24 0.5% 7.1 Nougat 25 0.2%

*The data above is from Google. It was collected during a 7-day period ending on January 9, 2017. Any versions with less than 0.1 percent distribution are not shown.

Marshmallow jumped the most, but Android 5.1 Lollipop had some slight gains too. This update is the first time Google added an entry for Nougat 7.1.1 as it saw wide rollout in December 2016. Now that has fragmented Nougat’s numbers, but the number of devices on anything higher than 7.0 is still under 1 percent. There are still more devices running Android 2.3.3 Gingerbread — which came out in 2011 — than Google’s latest operating system.

Interestingly, this is the first time Android Froyo 2.2 is no longer on the list as it now has less than 0.1 percent. Nougat’s numbers will continue to increase as manufacturers and carriers begin to push updates and as more devices are released in 2017, but it will be a slow and arduous process.

If Google’s Pixel smartphones take off in popularity — if they become a household name as Samsung has managed to achieve with its Galaxy lineup — then Google’s dream of having a large user base with the latest version of Android will come true.

The huge number of people using older versions of Android is not a good thing, as software vulnerabilities and bugs may never be fixed. As such, the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission sent letters to software giants like Apple and Google, as well as manufacturers and carriers, inquiring about the security process and how they push updates to consumers.

We’ll continue to update this post as Google updates its Android distribution figures.

Article originally published in August. Updated on 01-10-2017 by Julian Chokkattu: Added January figures.