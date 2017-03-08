Apple’s iTunes store puts females at forefront on International Women’s Day

Why it matters to you Where would the entertainment industry be without women? The iTunes Store doesn't even want to know, and is highlighting movies made by and featuring women in honor of International Women's Day.

Tech companies around the world are celebrating International Women’s Day in their own unique ways, and for Apple, that celebration is manifesting itself on one of its most visible platforms — iTunes. On Wednesday, the tech giant made a few adjustments to its iTunes store to help draw attention to movies and television shows that feature women in a leading role. Content created or directed by women is also heavily featured.

If you visit the iTunes movie storefront, you’ll see films with strong female leads, including “Jackie,” “Loving,” and “Moana.” And the sections you may be accustomed to seeing on the iTunes front page have been replaced for the day with “Like a Girl” categories, which let you choose between films that show what it means to Fight “Like a Girl” and Write “Like a Girl.”

iTunes is also specifically highlighting 10 actresses and filmmakers, inviting audiences to interact with “exciting new female actors and filmmakers whose work we love.” Included in this list are women like Amma Asante, Laia Costa, Tae Ri Kim, Meera Menon, and Ruth Negga.

In Apple’s TV section, viewers can now find a “Bold Women” section, which puts shows like Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Insecure, Westworld, Steven Universe, and others front and center. And if that’s not enough, you can explore categories like Women of Comedy, Bold Dramas Created by Women, Bold Girls, and Women of Reality TV.

Of course, if you’d rather curl up with a good book instead of sit in front of a television screen, iTunes has you covered in that regard as well. In the iBooks store, you can delve deeper into the “More Hidden Figures” section, which shows off books about women in science, engineering, politics, and more, like “The Glass Universe” by Dava Sobel, and “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot.

So if you need something to do tonight, you can check out all the contributions women have made to the entertainment industry.