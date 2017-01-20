Rumor says Asus is plotting high-specification Zenfone 4 range for 2017

Why it matters to you Asus is rumored to replace its sprawling Zenfone 3 range with new, higher specification models in the next months.

Asus certainly made the most of the Zenfone 3 range in 2016 and even early 2017, having launched a wide variety of spin-off devices, including the Zenfone 3 Deluxe, Zenfone 3 Laser, and most recently, the Zenfone 3 Zoom. Where does it go from here? Rumors are beginning to spread about the arrival of the Zenfone 4, Asus’ replacement to the Zenfone 3. Details are slim at the moment, but here’s what we think we know about the Zenfone 4 so far.

A January 2017 report published by DigiTimes, which has a hit-and-miss reputation with rumors, says Asus plans to launch the Zenfone 4 range in May 2017. The information is apparently sourced from the supply chain in Taiwan. It’s interesting to note we’re told Asus will launch “smartphones,” plural, which points to another set of Zenfone devices, rather than a single model. The Zenfone 4 phone launch may coincide with the Zenfone AR being put on sale.

More: The Zenfone 3 Zoom: Our first take

The Zenfone AR may also give us a hint at what’s to come from the Zenfone 4 series. The rumor says the new phones will have higher specifications than Zenfone 3 models, but will end up costing more to buy. Announced during CES 2017, the Zenfone AR is an impressive device, with a Snapdragon 821 processor, a giant 8GB of RAM, and a big 5.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution. If just one Zenfone 4 model takes after the Zenfone AR, we’ll be excited.

We may have to wait for such a phone. At the end of 2016, and then again after the New Year, an Asus phone with the model number X00GD was spotted after it was registered on China’s TENAA regulatory board website. Believed to be a mid-range member of the Zenfone 4 family, its standout feature is a large 4,850mAh battery, which considering it’s only powering a 5.2-inch, 1280 x 720 pixel screen and a 1.5GHz octa-core processor, should provide plenty of standby time. Other specifications include a 13-megapixel rear camera, and either 2GB or 4GB of RAM.

If Asus follows the Zenfone 3 range, we should see a standard Zenfone 4 and a Zenfone 4 Max, along with a Zenfone 4 Deluxe. Although the Zenfone 4 name is being used at the moment, Asus has used it before, back in 2014 when the number four was used to denote the screen size of the phone. It’s not certain the company will want to reuse it this time.

We’ll keep you updated with Zenfone 4 news and rumors here, so check back often.