Belkin’s new Kevlar-reinforced USB Type-C cable is built to last

If you’re tired of USB-C cables that tear under stress, Belkin may have a solution for you. The company is adding to its line of ultrastrong Mixit Duratek accessories today with a new USB Type-C cable.

Belkin’s Lightning and Micro USB Duratek cables have been on the market for more than a couple months now, sporting Kevlar-reinforced conductors and double-braided nylon shielding on the outside for enhanced durability. This new USB-C cable is no different, and the company is touting the same five-year limited warranty here as with its previous Duratek products.

The cable measures 4 feet in length — likely much longer than the cable that shipped with your smartphone or tablet — and has been certified by both the USB Implementers Forum as well as Apple’s MFi program. Unremarkable as that might seem at the outset, they’re actually important distinctions that separate the highest-quality cables with the litany of cheap knockoffs sold online on sites like Amazon.

At best, many of those faulty cables wouldn’t be able to properly charge your devices, because they don’t adhere to USB-C’s 3A power delivery specification. At worst, they could actually damage your hardware.

Belkin’s Mixit Duratek USB-C cable may cost a bit more than those alternatives, retailing for $30 — but then, you get what you pay for. In this case, it’s the peace of mind that’s knowing your cable can take advantage of the full range of USB-C’s abilities, is safe to use with everything you own, and of course, can take a beating.

Flexible TPE is used to join the jacket and connector head at each end to prevent splitting. Belkin says that, in testing, its Duratek cables have withstood more than 5,000 cycles of being bent 180 degrees back and forth.

The braided exterior is reportedly lighter, stronger, and more flexible than what you’d find in typical cables — and besides, it just looks good. Belkin hasn’t sacrificed design in making its cables stronger, and if it has, you wouldn’t know it. The Mixit Duratek USB-C cable goes on sale today direct from the company in four colors — black, silver, gold, and rose gold.

