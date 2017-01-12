Add style and functionality to your 9.7-inch iPad Pro with these 15 cases

The iPad Pro is an excellent tablet, but if you want to keep the aluminum body and display in pristine condition, you’re going to need a proper case or cover. You may also be on the hunt for a keyboard, or a case that allows you to use your tablet while in landscape mode. Well, thankfully, these 9.7-inch iPad Pro offer as much functionality as they do protection. Peace of mind is rarely as easy to come by.

Otterbox Defender Series Case ($68) If you’re seeking 360-degree protection for your iPad Pro, then the Otterbox Defender Series should make your shopping shortlist. It’s a bulky case that consists of three distinct layers. This ensures that angle of your tablet is covered, which, in turn, translates to rugged drop protection. There are also port covers to keep dust and debris out, and if you open it up, you’ll find that it works well as a landscape stand. There’s even a special slot to securely stow your Apple Pencil. There are accurate cut-outs for your phone’s camera and speakers, however, the built-in screen protector can interfere with the Apple Pencil. Buy one now from: Amazon

Spigen Smart Cover ($11) This slim cover provides great value for money. Your iPad Pro slots into a thin, plastic shell that features accurate cutouts for your tablet’s speakers, controls, ports, and camera. The faux-leather cover also features a microfiber lining and grooves that allow you to fold it back in one of several positions. The cover also works with your tablet’s sleep-wake function, so your iPad Pro will turn on as soon as you flip up the cover. It’s not rugged, per se, but it’s enough to guard against minor drops and scratches. Buy one now from: Amazon

Lifeproof Nuud Series Case ($103) Lifeproof’s offering isn’t cheap, but if you feel the need for a waterproof iPad Pro case, then it may be your only option. The case seals your Apple tablet inside and scores an IP68 rating, which means you can submerge it in up to 6.6 feet of water for an hour. The case also provides solid protection against sudden impacts, not to mention snow and rain. You can even fold the cover back and use your iPad Pro in landscape mode, or in one of several positions. Buy one now from: Amazon

Luvvitt Clear Grip Case ($13) Here’s a minimalist option that can be used in conjunction with Apple’s Smart Cover or Smart Keyboard. Luvvitt’s offering is a transparent shell made from flexible TPU, with reinforced corners that extend to the front and back of your device, preventing it from touching surfaces when placed faced down. You’ll also find openings for your phone’s controls, ports, speakers, and camera. The striped, textured sides are just a bonus that help enhance your grip. Buy one now from: Amazon