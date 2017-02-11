Paws for a moment to coddle your kitten with our favorite feline-friendly apps

Our furry overlords aren’t always easy to amuse, so you might consider installing some apps for cats on your smartphone or tablet. We’ve been checking out what’s available for our feline friends and their humans, and we’ve found a couple of fun cat games, some music especially for kitties, a game for cat lovers, and a handy first aid app.

Just be warned — if you are going to let your cat play on your tablet or smartphone, scratches are a very real risk for some of you. Others can expect disdainful looks and general indifference.

Cat Fishing 2 If your cat has ever attacked your phone or tablet screen, then this app is for them. A fish swims around on screen and your cat can paw it to score points. It starts with one fish in the first round, then two, and finally three fish on screen at once. If your feline friend loses interest, then the game emits a meow after 30 seconds to try and tempt them back. It would be better if the fish just swam indefinitely, but sadly there’s a time limit on each round after which they disappear. This means you’ll have to keep restarting it. On the plus side — few cats can resist batting at a little fishy. Download now for: Android iOS

Relax My Cat Music can certainly influence our moods, so why not cats? This app has a few different tunes that have been specially composed for cats. Each one is supposed to evoke a different mood, so there’s a track for making them sleepy, a tune for playtime, and even one for separation anxiety. It’s easy to use — just choose the track you want and set a time limit. Does it really work? That depends on your cat. There’s nothing especially feline-sounding about the music, so you could probably get similar results by creating your own playlists. The Android app is worth a go, because it’s free, but the iOS version is $2. Download now for: Android iOS

Cat Alone 2 This simple Android game for cats challenges your kitty to catch different on-screen objects. You can choose from six different options – red light, spider, feather, mouse, dandelion, or water drop. The animations are simple and you can also turn on vibrations to add another dimension. See what piques your cat’s interest. If they like this, then check out the original Cat Alone which features a laser pointer, ladybug, finger, fly, butterfly, or cockroach. Download now for: Android iOS

Cat Simulator This game gives you a taste of what it’s like to be a cat. Pick and customize your feline, then get to work scratching carpets and furniture, catching mice, and generally causing mischief. There are a few different locations to explore and lots of things to interact with. Cat Simulator even has a multiplayer mode, so you can compete with other cat-crazy players. It’s graphically basic, but it’s easy to play and offers a few laughs for kitty fans. Download now for: Android iOS