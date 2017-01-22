Master everyday life with 8 apps you didn’t even know you needed

Last year, Apple’s App Store infamously reached an all-time high by adding its two-millionth app. Needless to say, with so many apps to choose from, there are plenty of lesser-known applications to help you more easily navigate your day-to-day activities.

Nowadays, almost everyone has a go-to news app and a preferential map application. Most people probably don’t have an app to help protect them from the common cold, however, or even an app to prevent them from drunk dialing their ex after a pub crawl. Such being the case, we’ve rounded up the best apps on the market to help you become a better proto-cyborg.

Drunk Mode Drunk Mode is one of the best apps on the market for protecting you from your less debonair self. The app allows you to track your drunk friends via GPS, find a party in your area, and even lock select contacts, thus preventing the unsavory drunk dial in the wee hours of the night. The Find a Party feature even includes a slew of real-time heat maps, allowing you to see how busy a spot is and the guy-to-girl ratio. Go full-on Drunk Mode, and you’ll feel like you’ve entered an invincibility cheat for the night — and it won’t simply be the dopamine from that cocktail hitting your pre-frontal cortex. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

Photomath Photomath is a great way to never learn how to actually do math. If that sounds like something you’re into, well, you’re in luck. Simply use your camera phone to scan a math problem and Photomath will do the mystifying calculations on your behalf. After all, Mauchly and Eckert didn’t design the first rudimentary computer so future generations of humans would need to remember the Pythagorean theorem. The app will even provide you with step-by-step calculations in addition to your answer, allowing you to see the entire process rather than just the end result. Showing your work has never been easier. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

Next Glass Next Glass is a great app for beer and wine connoisseurs. The app stores an inventory of more than 10,000 libations, each of which is registered by its chemical makeup. If you list all of your favorite drinks, Next Glass will develop a personalized palate according to your preferences. The app will even suggest new beers and wines based on your Taste Profile. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

Flush Sometimes you just need to find a bathroom on the fly. Thankfully, Flush does just that. The app will point you toward the nearest lavatory in your vicinity, and users can even rate the restrooms around town to ensure you’re only occupying the choicest of public porcelain. RunPee is a similar app that you can use while at the cinema. The app will let you know when to urinate during your movie, thus keeping you from missing the best scenes. Download now from: iTunes

Pizza Compass Americans consume nearly 12 pounds of mozzarella cheese per capita annually, which isn’t particularly surprising given how much people love pizza. Thankfully, Pizza Compass has one purpose: to direct you toward that next elusive slice. Don’t feel too guilty about your pizza-centric lifestyle, either. According to Congress, pizza now counts toward your daily intake of vegetables. A true testament to our devolution. Download now from: iTunes

Fake Call Small talk is an unfortunate byproduct of our species’ intrinsically social nature. Unfortunately, sometimes we just don’t have the time or patience to chit chat with whoever from wherever. The next time you run into that fleeting acquaintance from yesteryear, simply activate Fake Call and your phone will ring and the display will react as if you were receiving an actual phone call. “I’ve got to take this. Let’s do lunch sometime.” The ensuing cold, make-believe conversation with yourself will probably be more fulfilling. Download now from: Google Play

Flotsm Tired of making decisions for yourself? Flotsm takes the troublesome toiling out of your day-to-day activities by simply crowdsourcing your existence. Scrambled eggs or sunny-side up? Is this puka shell necklace holding me back? Should I ask Meg from the office out for Tex-Mex? Simply input your question and a team of strangers will let you know. Humans are known for their exceptional intellect and couth — after all, we have made it this far. What’s the worst that could happen? #YODO Download now from: iTunes