Protect your BlackBerry KeyOne with one of these cases

The BlackBerry KeyOne may be an Android smartphone manufactured by TCL, but it also sports a traditional, full QWERTY keyboard and it has been generating some excitement. If you can’t wait to get your hands on one, then you should also be thinking about how to safeguard that 4.5-inch screen and aluminum body. These are the best BlackBerry KeyOne cases we’ve found so far, and since pickings are slim right now, we’ll update this with some fresh options before the May 31 U.S. release.

Noreve Tradition B Leather Case ($55) Easily the best BlackBerry KeyOne case currently available, Noreve’s luxurious, folio-style, real leather wallet is extremely well made. The soft, padded leather exterior comes in a range of different textures and colors and has a secure magnetic closure. Inside there’s room for a couple of credit cards and a slim plastic shell, which holds your KeyOne snugly and securely. There are generous openings for easy access to ports and controls, and you’ll find a cut-out on the back which allows you to use the main camera. Buy one now from: Noreve

CoverON TPU Bumper Case ($9) With a hard, polycarbonate back panel, and a flexible TPU bumper, this affordable, slim case offers some protection without cramping the KeyOne’s style too much. We like the patterned version with the teal bumper, but you can also get a completely clear case, or opt for the clear back with a black or teal bumper section. It has tactile button covers and openings for your camera and ports. Buy one now from: Amazon

TopACE Transparent TPU Case ($9) If you like the idea of a clear case that showcases BlackBerry’s design, but you prefer soft, malleable cases, then this could be the one for you. It’s a simple, soft TPU case that’s easy to fit. It has precise cut-outs for your ports and camera, and pronounced button covers for volume and power. The matte finish adds some grip and it should guard against minor falls and bumps. Buy one now from: Amazon