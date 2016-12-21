The best bluetooth headsets you can buy

The humble Bluetooth headset has come a long way over the years. Gone are the days when Bluetooth headsets were only for the business elite (or maybe business dork). Now, Bluetooth headsets aren’t just there for taking calls — they can also be used as a portal to your digital assistant and provide you with vital information when you need it, without the need to pull your phone out.

There are a ton of things to consider when buying a Bluetooth headset, however, such as battery life and audio quality. If you need your headset available to you all day, for instance, battery life might be the first thing to consider. Of course, you’ll also want to keep design and various features in mind. But which Bluetooth headset should you get? With all the options out there, it can be a little difficult to decide.

Below are some of our current favorites.

Our pick

Sennheiser Presence-UC

Why should you buy this: With an excellent battery life, great design, and top audio quality, this is the Bluetooth headset to beat.

Who’s it for: Those willing to spend a little extra for the best.

How much will it cost: $145

Why we picked the Sennheiser Presence-UC:

When buying an audio product, you might want to consider an established name in the audio world — like Sennheiser. Sennheiser has long been a dominant force in both consumer and pro audio, and for good reason. The Presence is a pretty sleek device, one that is certainly a lot fancier than either of the two Plantronics headsets on our list.

The design is a combination of black and silver with a Micro USB port for charging and an LED light on the back. It features an ear hook like most Bluetooth headsets, however, unlike others, that ear hook can be removed and attached as needed. The device utilizes Bluetooth 4.0 and implements Sennheiser’s “SpeakFocus” tech, which is designed to enhance voice clarity in all scenarios.

It also uses the company’s WindSafe tech, so it eliminates — you guessed it — wind noise. Plus, Sennheiser claims it will last between 8 and 10 hours on a single charge.

