Best emoji keyboards for iOS and Android

Gone are the days when simple words were enough to communicate our thoughts and feelings. The 21st century has given rise to a new form of communication — the humble emoji. Most major keyboards for both Android and iOS feature built-in support for emojis, but that doesn’t mean they present them front and center.

If you’re looking for a keyboard to truly satisfy your emoji-typing needs, then you may need something more substantial. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best emoji keyboards out there. Conveying your emotions via text has never been easier.

Emoji> Emoji> is one of the most popular emoji keyboards out there, and for good reason. The app recently reached 50 million downloads, and is perfect for those looking for a way to up their emoji game. There are a ton of emoji you can use through the keyboard, and they’re split into different categories, making it easy to find the emoji you like best. The keyboard also offers animated stickers, and the ability to set up emoji as “favorites,” so you can access them at a moment’s notice without having to take the time to search for the ones you want. Download now for: iOS

Swiftkey Swiftkey may not be a emoji keyboard per se, but it is the next best thing — an excellent keyboard that comes pre-loaded with hundreds of emoji for you to use. Swiftkey is known as one of the better keyboard apps out there, namely because of its excellent predictive typing, which can also be applied to emoji use. When you type a word or phrase, for example, the app suggests emojis that you can quickly tap on to use. Download now for: iOS

Slash Keyboard Slash Keyboard is another keyboard that’s not exclusive to emojis, but it does have a ton of emoji support. For starters, the keyboard allows users to share songs, files, and more from connected apps. It also allows you to search through a robust catalog of emojis, GIFs, and stickers. Because of this, you won’t have to wade through hundreds of emojis to find the one you want — just search for the term in question and it should pop up. Download now for: iOS