The 5 best cases to keep your Galaxy A5 (2017) looking good

If you love the design of Samsung’s Galaxy phones but can’t stomach the price, then the budget-based A range might be the ideal solution for you. The Galaxy A5 is a decent mid-range phone with a lovely 5.2-inch Super AMOLED screen, good battery life, and plenty of power under the hood. It’s also water-resistant, though, you’re still going to need to protect the glass-and-aluminum body. Fortunately, each of the cases below should do the trick — assuming you have the 2017 A5.

Spigen Liquid Air Case ($13) This flexible TPU case is easy to fit and feels comfortable in the hand. There’s a texture on the back to add some grip, chunky button covers that are easy to find, and accurate cut-outs for your phone’s ports and camera. The case extends beyond the screen around the front, helping protect it if it should land face down. This isn’t a rugged case, but it should be able to handle the occasional bump and short drop. Buy one now from: Amazon

Rearth Ringke Fusion Case ($12) You probably chose the A5 for its good looks, so why hide them? This Ringke case allows you to add a layer of protection without completely covering your phone’s stylish aesthetic. It combines a transparent back panel with a shock-absorbing TPU bumper. The corners are also reinforced for decent drop protection, and there’s a protective bezel around the screen, slim button covers, and accurate openings for all your phone’s functions. You can get a clear version, as well as a rose gold or smoke black model. Buy one now from: Amazon

Samsung Clear View Cover ($35) We’re big fans of the official Clear View Cover from Samsung, but we wish it wasn’t so expensive. The transparent shell hugs your A5, and there’s a folio-style cover to protect the screen. When not in use, the cover works as mirror, but when a call or notification comes in, you can see it through the cover, so there’s no need to open it. In fact, you can even use the touchscreen through the cover. It’s a slim case and, as you’d expect, all buttons and features are accessible, thanks to a bevy of accurate cut-outs. Buy one now from: Amazon Mobile Fun

Olixar Leather-Style Wallet Case ($13) This practical case sports looks like leather, though it’s actually plastic. There’s a basic shell inside to hold your A5 in place, as well as accurate openings for easy access to your phone’s controls, camera, and ports. The cover wraps around the front and back and opens like a book. Inside, there are two slots for stowing your credit cards and ID. It also acts as a stand when folded back, allowing you to prop up the A5 in landscape mode. This A5 case comes in either a black or brown configuration. Buy one now from: Mobile Fun