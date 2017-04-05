Don’t live on the edge, check out the best Galaxy S7 Edge cases

Samsung has refined the Edge design with the S7 Edge, making it even more comfortable to hold and far more useful. As gorgeous as it is, that curved display is fragile and very expensive to fix, and the aluminum body is prone to dings and dents if you drop it. The smart move is to shop for the best Galaxy S7 Edge cases and get some protection on there before something bad happens.

Obliq Slim Meta Case ($14+) This is a slim, dual-layer case that combines a tough polycarbonate outer shell with an inner layer of flexible TPU. There are generous openings for the speaker and ports on the bottom edge, and the button covers seem to work well. The manufacturer claims it has been drop tested to MIL-STD 810G 516.6, so it should survive a typical fall from around 4 feet. The top and bottom of the case also extend out to protect the screen. It has a brushed-metal effect on the back and comes in gold, rose gold, silver, or gray. Wireless charging still works with the case on. Buy one now from: Amazon

Pelican Protector Case ($27+) With a pedigree that stretches back four decades, Pelican knows a lot about making protective cases. This one offers decent drop protection for your S7 Edge and features a plastic shell and some shock-absorbing TPR that will take the sting out of any impact. The tactile button covers are built to last, and there are accurate openings for your phone’s camera and ports. The case also imbues your phone with some additional grip. There’s a protective lip at the top and bottom, but cutaways at the sides ensure you can always take advantage of the curved edges. That said, you may want to pair it with a screen protector for complete peace of mind. It’s also quite thick on the back, so it can interfere with wireless charging. Buy one now from: Amazon

Seidio Surface Case ($28) Slot your S7 Edge into this two-piece case for a snug fit. There’s flexible TPU inside the case — and adorning the button covers — with a layer of polycarbonate on top that sports Seidio’s soft-touch finish. It’s also comfortable to hold, gives your phone some added grip, and features precise openings for your phone’s camera and ports. The design is pretty plain except for the star feature, which is a zinc-alloy kickstand that bears the Seidio logo. It’s strong and there’s a magnetic closure to keep it out of the way when you aren’t using it. The case currently comes in black, red and black, or gold and black. Buy one now from: Amazon

Rearth Ringke Fusion Air Case ($10+) The Fusion Air is slim, lightweight, and offers a thin layer of flexible TPU that’s designed to protect your device from unwanted scratches and chips. These cases don’t provide rugged protection, though, given they’re primarily designed to show off the design of the S7 Edge. The cut-outs are present and correct, there are slim button covers, and you get port covers on the bottom to keep dust and lint out. There’s also a slight texture adorning the back panel, and the case comes in a clear, tinted rose gold, or tinted smoke black build. Buy one now from: Amazon