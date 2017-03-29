Big, beautiful, but breakable: Check out the best Galaxy S8 Plus cases

With a 6.2-inch screen and glass curves to die for, the S8 Plus proves big can be beautiful, but it’s also worryingly breakable. If it slips from your hand you can expect cracks and scratches in that gorgeous glass exterior, not to mention chips and dents in the metal frame. It’s not cheap to fix, so it makes sense to take precautions. Shop for the best S8 Plus cases and covers, and find the right style and level of protection for you.

VRS Design Crystal Bumper ($25) Here’s a good option if you want an S8 Plus case to showcase Samsung’s stunning design. This clear, flexible TPU shell is very easy to fit and sports accurate cut-outs and slim button covers. It has been reinforced by a polycarbonate bumper which comes in a couple shades of silver, gold, or blue. It’s a simple, slim case, but it should offer protection from minor knocks, and it extends at the front to protect that huge screen. Buy one now from: Mobile Fun

Carved Satellite Case ($59) At the top of Carved’s range of wooden cases you’ll find the Satellite series. Each case has a unique blend of real wood grain and colorful resin swirls, so you’re guaranteed a one of a kind. The underlying case is a simple black, plastic shell with accurate openings for phone functions, tactile button covers, and textured sides for improved grip. There’s a wide range of different designs to choose from. This is the perfect choice if you want a case that will really stand out. Buy one now from: Carved

Incipio Silver Sparkler Design Series Case ($35) The Design Series from Incipio is all about bringing a little touch of glamor to your smartphone. The basic case is a familiar blend of tough, transparent polycarbonate, with a flexible bumper section that absorbs impact shock. To make things a little more interesting there’s a sparkling, silver design climbing the back. It’s a durable case for basic protection, with openings and button covers where you need them. If you don’t like the silver sparkle, there are many other designs to choose from. Buy one now from: Incipio

Moshi Napa Leatherette Case ($45) With a shock-absorbing inner layer, reinforced by a hard-shell frame, this case offers proper drop protection for your S8 Plus. The back is covered in black, vegan (fake) leather, which adds a touch of style and makes it more comfortable to hold. There are openings for the camera and fingerprint sensor on the back, and the ports on the bottom. You’ll also find tactile button covers on the side. A slightly raised bezel around the screen keeps it from touching down on any surface. Buy one now from: Moshi

Spigen Neo Hybrid Case ($32) A flexible TPU shell hugs your S8 Plus and a tough polycarbonate bumper slips on top for extra strength in this offering from Spigen. The result is an attractive two-tone design that will keep your phone safe from scratches, dings, and minor bumps. The back is textured for extra grip, there’s also a protective lip around the screen, and protruding button covers. The cut-outs are precise and offer unfettered access to the camera, fingerprint sensor, and all ports. Buy one now from: Mobile Fun