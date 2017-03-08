Protect your HTC U Ultra with these cases and covers

The HTC U Ultra has a very interesting look. HTC calls it a “liquid surface” design. This shiny finish is molded glass that seamlessly blends with the polished metal. It is beautiful, very reflective, but also a fingerprint magnet. Even though HTC told us the phone is built to withstand drops, you will want some extra protection against damage and scratches. We’ve put together a list of the best HTC U Ultra cases and covers you can use to protect your new phone.

More: HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play: Our First Take

LK Ultra Soft Silicone Case ($8)

We all need a thin case, especially for bigger smartphones, so here is one from LK that gives you some protection without adding bulk. It’s a polyurethane case that will resist shocks, drops, and scratches. There is enough of a lip around the case that it will protect your HTC in case you want to place it face down. The case comes in black, purple, mint, and clear. Buy one now from: Amazon

Avidet PU Leather Wallet Flip Case ($8)

Some folks love wallet cases, so here is one from Avidet. It has cut-outs for the camera and the earpiece, so that you can take calls or pictures while the phone is inside the case. It has an inner case where your phone rests, which covers the entire smartphone. This is good because you always want the corners of the phone to be protected in case of a drop. This HTC U Ultra wallet case can also hold cards, IDs, and cash, and you can use it as a stand if you want to put the phone on a table in landscape. It comes in black, blue, brown, and red. Buy one now from: Amazon

Onx3 Folding PU Leather Flip Case ($5)

Onx3 offers a folding, flip, PU leather case that has an inner cradle, or clip, that holds your phone in place. This clip moves up and down to allow you to take pictures. There are magnets that hold the flap in place, and, because the corners of the phone are inside the cover when it’s closed, it does provide some drop protection — the keyword here being some, as the smartphone is just being held by a clip. There are two card slots in the cover where you can put an ID, or maybe your credit cards. It comes in a variety of colors including pink, black, green, or with a carbon fiber-style finish. Buy one now from: Amazon

Jaten Rugged Kickstand Holster ($9)

If you’re into cases with belt clips, then you may want to take a look at this case from Jaten. The inner silicone sleeve is easy to put on, and the outer cover is hard polycarbonate. This HTC U Ultra case will protect your smartphone from drops and scratches. There’s a kickstand that is integrated in the case, so that you can leave the phone in landscape mode and maybe watch a movie. If you want to carry your phone with a belt clip, then there is one included here that is detachable, so that you can take it off when you don’t need it. The case is backed by a 30-day money back guarantee. Buy one now from: Amazon