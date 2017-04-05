Whip out your Apple Pencil and try out the 20 best iPad Pro drawing apps

Although nothing can truly replace a good piece of paper or sheet of canvas for an artist, the iPad Pro comes incredibly close to bringing digital art up to the same level as analog art creation. The larger screen opens the iPad Pro to new levels of artistry and turns a fun sketching tool into a serious creative tool. Designed from the ground up with the Apple Pencil in mind, the iPad Pro is the ultimate digital canvas and the Pencil is its most versatile tool.

Luckily, there are scores of drawing apps on the App Store, and many of them have already been optimized for the Pro’s big screen and pencil’s fine-point tip. Here are 20 of our favorite iPad Pro drawing apps, so you can become the Michelangelo of mobile phones.

Artrage ($5) The main idea of Artrage is to make painting as real as possible on the iPad. You can mix paints with one another as though you were manipulating them on a real canvas. This app works with layers, and if you’re already familiar with Photoshop, you’ll feel right at home with the blend modes. Artrage also allows you to record your drawing for later viewing on the desktop. It not only supports the Apple Pencil, but also has support for Wacom, Adonit, and Pogo styli. Download now from: iTunes

SketchBook by Autodesk Even if you’re not a professional artist, you’ve probably heard about Sketchbook by Autodesk. It is definitely one of the most popular apps for artists. The layout is everything when it comes to design programs, and Sketchbook’s toolbars are laid out in an easily accessible way, and you can even pin them onto the screen. Great features include import/export from and to Photoshop, and the ability to zoom in as much as 2,500 percent to let you work on those fine details. It supports the Apple Pencil on the iPad Pro, but also supports Wacom styluses on other iPad models. Download now from: iTunes

Graphic ($9) If you remember when the iPad Pro was announced, it was touted by Apple as being a replacement for your PC. Graphic is like having Adobe Illustrator on your iPad. This app used to be called iDraw, and because it is available for your Mac, you can go back and forth between your desktop and your iPad designing and drawing. It features different brushes and full support for the Apple Pencil, but also is an app where you can create vector-based technical drawings. If you’re into Graphic Design, you will be amazed how Graphic can push the capabilities of the iPad. Download now from: iTunes

Adobe Illustrator Draw Similar to Graphic, Adobe Illustrator Draw allows you to create vector-based designs. This app, however, is a lot more simple with a less intimidating UI. It’s geared toward someone who wants to quickly start working on ideas. The app lets you take your work on the go, and you can easily transition your latest project to Illustrator on your desktop or laptop when you’re back at the office. Download now from: iTunes