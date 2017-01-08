17 of the hottest iPhone keyboards

The iPhone’s auto-correct function is a source of endless entertainment and frustration for iOS users. Although most users probably don’t stop and think about it, Apple’s keyboard is, in part, to blame for this comedy of errors. If you’re an Android user, or you know someone who is, you know the keyboard that comes preinstalled on your device isn’t the only option out there.

For years, Swype, SwiftKey, Fleksy, and more took over millions of Android smartphones as the default keyboards, while iOS users looked on enviously. But ever since June 2014, iOS users have been downloading alternative keyboards like crazy. Here are all our favorites.

Gboard (free) Gboard is a new keyboard from Google for your iPhone. The keyboard is simple in that it includes everything you’d ever want within a single app. Whether you are sending GIFs, emojis, searching through Google for information, sending directions, or something else, Gboard has you covered. No more app switching; just search and send, directly from your keyboard. With Gboard, you can search and send anything from Google, including information on nearby restaurants, videos, images, weather forecasts, news, sports scores, and more. The app also adds Glide Typing, which allows you to type messages faster and more accurately. Download now for: iOS

SwiftKey (free) SwiftKey Keyboard for iOS is a smart keyboard that learns from you, replacing the iPhone’s built-in keyboard with one that adapts to the way you type. SwiftKey Keyboard is loaded with tons of features that make typing even easier, including multilingual typing, support for over 800 emoji, and speedy swipe typing with SwiftKey Flow. With the app users can type less, type more accurately, type your way and in your language. SwiftKey offers support for over 20 languages including four versions of English, two kinds of Portuguese, Italian, German, two kinds of French, and three kinds of Spanish. The app also allows users to customize their message apps with colorful themes. Download now for: iOS

Fleksy (free) Fleksy offers users a fun and interactive way to type in your own way and your own style. Flesky lets you customize your keyboard with powerful extensions and more than 35 colorful themes. Some of the themes cost $1, but many are free. More than 800 emoji come with the app, and it also has its own GIF search engine built in. The keyboard supports 40 languages including English, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, Italian, Portuguese, Turkish, Hebrew, Dutch, and more. It learns your typing habits as you go to give you accurate predictions, which helps cut down on typos. Download now for: iOS

Swype ($1) Swype has finally come to iOS. The third-party keyboard is incredibly intuitive that can accurately predict what users wish to type or swipe. The keyboard has an extensive emoji collection, seamless regional dialect support, and offers users five free themes with more that can be purchased. Swype gestures allow you to quickly enter symbols, punctuation and capital letters, making texting quick and effortless. You can also add or remove words from your personal dictionary to avoid auto-correction. Users will also find customizable keyboard layouts and much more. Download now for: iOS

Minuum ($4) With Minuum users can type faster, see more screen and take control of autocorrect. Minuum is a smart keyboard that learns more with every word you write. You can rely on the powerful autocorrect tool, choose from multiple word predictions, or turn autocorrect off completely. Minuum is the best keyboard for typing comfortably on smaller devices. The app makes it easier than ever to type one-handed or in landscape mode. Some of the features included in the keyboard are smart emoji, international language support with over 13 languages, beautiful themes, keyboard shortcuts, dictionary control, and much more. Download now for: iOS

Themeboard (free) Taphive’s Themeboard keyboard for iOS lets users choose from themes created by leading designers. Many of the themes are free, but some of the fancier ones will cost you a $1, and theme packs are typically priced at $2. In addition to looking pretty, Themeboard’s keyboard can predict what you’ll type, auto capitalize, correct errors, show suggestions, and so on. There’s also a handy emoji bar on top that you can customize with your favorite emoji in settings. It also supports a few languages, including English, German, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese. Download now for: iOS

Go Keyboard (Free)

Go Keyboard gives you next word prediction, swipe typing, emojis, and stickers. This keyboard is very customizable with themes, custom backgrounds, and even key tones and fonts. What makes Go Keyboard stand out is the impressive number of languages it supports. The free version supports more than 40 languages, and there’s even a paid Pro version that tops 60 languages. If you’re in a country where you need a keyboard in something other than English or Spanish, particularly if you have a need for hard to find foreign languages like Thai, Urdu, and Lithuanian, then this is a keyboard you will most certainly want to try out. Download now for: iOS

Touchpal Keyboard (Free)

Touchpal gives you all the usual features you’d expect from a top keyboard. What sets this one apart is the number of available themes. You also have access to more than 800 emojis, and can take advantage of swipe gestures called TouchPal Curve. All these features, together with new themes, and more than 100 new text art options for your key fonts, makes Touchpal the keyboard for those who really want to customize to match their style. Download now for: iOS

Clips – Copy and paste anywhere with widget Keyboard (Free)

One of the most useful things for productivity is access to a clipboard, and a history of what you have copied. Instead of having to go back and forth between your document and other things you want to copy, Clips allows you to save a history of things that you’ve copied, so that you can quickly paste them into a document or an email. You can access the Clips shortcut and add text, images, and links to websites. After you’ve added all the information, you can then access a list of everything you’ve copied by holding the globe on your keyboard and choosing Clips. Download now for: iOS

Word Flow Keyboard (Free)

This is a great keyboard for those who have large phones, like the iPhone 7 Plus, and need to type with one hand. The keyboard also allows you access to your photos, contacts, and even GIFs. With one tap, the keyboard will display as an arc, and you can easily swipe or type with just your thumb, and still be able to reach all the letters. The arc displays angled to the side for right or left handed users, so you can adjust based on which hand you use to type. This keyboard is only available in English for users in the U.S., or users with a U.S. iTunes account. Download now for: iOS