Lost your keys again? These great key finders will locate them in a jiffy

Keys are still an invaluable part of most people’s lives. We rely on keys to gain access to various places, including the car, the house, the shed in the backyard, and maybe even the mailbox. We all do our best to keep track of them all, but there’s always that inevitable moment when you simply can’t find them, even though you’re positive you put them back in their proper location.

They usually turn up eventually, sure, but it’s no fun searching for them. Fortunately, there are Bluetooth trackers that make it easier to locate your keys. Forget about pulling all of the cushions off the sofa — the right tracker can point you straight to your missing keys. Below, are some of the best available, along with everything you need to know in regards to their pricing and compatibility. Hopefully, you’ll find one to your liking, so you can keep better track of your keys.

Tile Mate ($25) You can attach the Tile Mate to any object you wish to locate, but for the purposes of finding your keys, you probably want to slip it on your key ring. In the event that you do lose your keys, you can use the official iOS or Android app to trigger the Mate’s 88-decible alarm, or bring up a map showing your key’s last known location. If your missing keys don’t appear on the map, you can set the app to notify you of when someone else with the Tile app comes near them. You can also use the Mate to find your misplaced phone by pressing the center of it. Once attached, you won’t need to maintain or charge the key finder, as it’s designed to last for an entire year, provided nothing too drastic happens to it. After that, you can get a brand new one for 50-percent off using Tile’s reTile program. Read more here. Buy one now from: Amazon

HButler Orbit ($30) The average battery life of the Orbit is roughly six months, but unlike the aforementioned Tile Mate, you can open it up and replace the battery using the supplied tools. The device enables you to find your lost keys using a companion app for iOS and Android devices, and you can activate a 90-decibel alarm that comes directly from the Orbit’s built-in speaker. The last known location of your keys is also marked on a map to make it easier to find them. You can use the Orbit to find your phone as well, and it works as a selfie remote. There’s even a useful separation alert that will sound off if you leave your keys behind. Buy one now from: HButler

TrackR Bravo ($30) The TrackR does everything you’d want a Bluetooth tracker to do. There’s a companion app for both iOS and Android, you can use the TrackR to locate your phone, and it has the same separation alert feature as the Orbit. TrackR also lets you know how close you are to your lost keys, and more than one phone can ring and track them. If you have an Amazon Echo at your disposal — or another Alexa-compatible device — you can even ask the digital assistant for, well, assistance with finding your keys, potentially shortening the time it would take you to find them with the tracker’s 92-decibel alarm. You can also have your TrackR engraved with your information, which only boosts your chances of recovering the tracker. Watch our video review. Buy one now from: Amazon

Pebblebee Finder ($30) Pebblebee’s Finder touts an impressive tracking range of 200 feet, a distance that’s a bit longer than other Bluetooth trackers on our list. The tracker’s stainless-steel design adds to its durability, and you can even replace the device’s year-long battery once it’s depleted. In addition to the loud buzzer, the tracker also features a bright LED that pulses, so you have a better chance of finding your keys in low-light situations. The Pebblebee Finder does require iOS 9 or later, however, or Android version 5.0 or above. It does work without the app running, though, so you don’t have to worry about it draining your phone’s battery. Buy one now from: Pebblebee