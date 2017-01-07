20 best LG G4 cases and covers to protect your new phone

It’s all too easy to damage your smartphone and repairs are a major pain. It makes sense to get a protective case. You may also want to give your G4 a different look, or extend its battery life. There are plenty of options to choose from, and you don’t necessarily have to break the bank. These are the best LG G4 cases and covers we’ve found so far.

Spigen Slim Armor Case ($17) This case will keep your LG G4 safe without adding too much bulk. There’s a flexible TPU shell, reinforced top and bottom to provide drop protection. A smooth, hard, polycarbonate shell fits over the top and provides a tiny kickstand, so you can prop your LG G4 in landscape view for watching movies. The openings on the back provide easy access to the controls and camera, and you’ll find generous cut-outs on the bottom edge for the ports. Buy one now from: Amazon

Noreve Tradition D Case ($55) These classy leather cases are handcrafted in France. The Tradition D is a folio-style case which hugs your LG G4 securely. The padded leather is available in a wide range of different colors and styles. There are large cut-outs for access to your ports, controls, and camera. There’s also a circular window in the cover, just like the official LG Quick Circle case, so you can access some functions and see a clock face without opening your case. Buy one now from: Noreve

Case-Mate Naked Tough Case ($4) If you like clear cases, then this could be the one for you. It’s actually a combination, comprising a shock-absorbent rubbery bumper and a crystal clear, hard back panel. You’ll find the full range of openings you need for uninterrupted access to ports, controls, and camera. It’s a minimalist case that’s devoid of any details and thus ideal for showing off LG’s design. The fit is very tight and the back can pick up scratches, but the reduced price makes it a bargain. Buy one now from: Amazon

Caseology Envoy Series Case ($16) Here’s a fresh look. This Caseology case has a textured leather-style finish in polyurethane that adds some grip. It’s a fairly typical dual layer design with a TPU shell and a hard polycarbonate bumper over the top. The cut-outs for the controls, camera, and ports are all present and correct. There’s also a slight lip around the display to help protect it. It’s fairly slim, so don’t expect rugged drop protection, but it should cope with minor tumbles. Buy one now from: Amazon