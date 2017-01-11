20 great LG G5 cases to keep your modular phone in mint condition

If you’ve been hoping for some innovation in the smartphone market, then you have to check out the modular majesty of LG’s flagship. You can snag modules to enhance the sound or the camera. The phone alone will be tempting enough for many, but if you want to keep those smooth, metal curves in perfect condition, you need to shop for the best LG G5 cases and covers. Allow us to guide you.

Ballistic Jewel Series Case ($11) The dotted pattern that defines Ballistic’s case isn’t for everyone, but the transparent case does offer solid drop protection, safeguarding your LG G5 from falls of up to 6 feet. The corners are heavily reinforced and extend on the front and back, too, thus ensuring your phone never touches any surface you set it on. The case is flexible, so it’s easy to fit and remove, and the button covers work well. There are also accurate cut-outs for your phone’s camera, fingerprint sensor, and ports. Buy one now from: Amazon

VRS Design Layered Dandy Case ($20+) If you like a folio-style case, then this one from VRS Design might suit you. The cover stays closed with a magnetic clasp and opens to reveal a money pocket and three slots for stowing cards. There’s a shell to hug your LG G5, too, and it has accurate cut-outs for access to your phone’s controls and ports. There are also openings for the camera and fingerprint sensor on the back, and the speaker on the front. The leather-look exterior currently comes in red, brown, or black. Buy one now from: Amazon

Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case ($10) You can’t really go wrong with this simple, TPU case from Cruzerlite. It has a circuitry design on the back, which features the Android mascot, and it comes in a wide array of colors. The TPU is flexible, so it’s easy to remove, and it’s also slightly translucent. The cut-outs for your phone’s controls, camera, and ports are pretty generous, so they don’t interfere with normal use. It’s a basic case, however, so you shouldn’t expect rugged protection, although it will guard against the occasional scratch or bump. Buy one now from: Amazon

Patchworks Flexguard Case ($13) This is another TPU case, but Patchworks has reinforced the corners to take the sting out of any potential impacts. The case has a textured finish on the sides so it won’t easily slip out of your hand. The button covers are made from chunky rubber that’s easy to locate without looking, and there are large openings for easy access to your phone’s ports. The cut-outs on the back for the camera and fingerprint sensor are a bit tighter, but they work well. The design also ensures your LG G5 is lifted slightly off any surface, whether it’s placed face down or on its back. Buy one now from: Amazon