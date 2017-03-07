Keep your shiny new LG G6 safe from damage with the best cases and covers

The LG G6 is a big, powerful phone, but its glass front and back spell trouble if you ever lose your grip. Drop this phone, and there’s a serious risk of cracks, scratches, and other kinds of unsightly damage. The smart play is to get some protection. Pick one of the best LG G6 cases or covers, and you won’t have to worry.

VRS Design High Pro Shield Series Case ($30) This LG G6 case has a shock-absorbent, brushed black TPU shell with a smooth bumper, which is available in a choice of five colors. The bumper fits snugly on top and extends a little around the screen to reduce the chance of scratches. It’s thick enough to guard against drop damage from small falls. There are accurate cut-outs for the fingerprint sensor, camera, and ports. The bumper has well-defined button covers for the volume keys. Buy one now from: VRS Design

Spigen Tough Armor Case ($18) There’s no doubt that this chunky LG G6 case adds some bulk, but that’s the price of drop protection you can trust. The malleable TPU is designed to take the sting out of any impact, and it’s encased in a virtually unbreakable layer of polycarbonate. The cut-outs are all present and correct for uninterrupted access to ports, the fingerprint sensor, and the camera. There’s a protective bezel around the screen and chunky button covers for the volume controls. The bonus is a fold out kickstand, which is ideal for propping the G6 up in landscape mode and watching a movie. Buy one now from: Amazon

Caseology Parallax Series Case ($16) Here’s another solid, dual-layer case that combines an eye-catching, textured TPU shell with a tough, smooth, polycarbonate bumper. Sloped, recessed openings provide easy access to the fingerprint sensor on the back, and ensure that the case doesn’t interfere with the camera. There are chunky, rounded button covers for the volume keys. Reinforced corners guard against drop damage, and there’s a lip around the screen to keep it from touching down on any surfaces. Buy one now from: Amazon

Poetic Karbon Shield ($10) The Poetic Karbon case is one of the newest members of the Poetic Cases family, and it feels like it is barely there. If you don’t like thick cases on your phone, but you still want some good protection, then the Karbon Shield should make your short list. The fit and finish are excellent, and the case feels like it is painted on the phone when you put it on. It may look like a tough case, but when you take it out of the package, you will be surprised how soft it is. Although it fits tightly, the soft shell means it’s also very easy to take off and put on your phone. The raised textures give it a very secure grip, and the Carbon Fiber texture provides a great, modern look. Buy one now from: Amazon

Presidio Grip ($45) If you’re looking for a nice, grippy case that looks good, isn’t too thick, and gives you a drop rating of up to 10 feet, then the Presidio Grip from Speck is the case for you. This case has built quite a good reputation, and if you are prone to dropping your phones, you’ll be hard-pressed to find many that do it better than this case. It is built from a special material called Impactium, which not only protects the device itself but also keeps the buttons nice and responsive, even though they’re covered. One of the best things is that Speck backs up this case with a lifetime warranty. Buy one now from: Speck

OtterBox Defender($37)

There are few case manufacturers that have built a reputation for rugged cases like Otterbox. This case offers you built-in screen protection to prevent scratches and nicks. The case has three layers: the inner polycarbonate shell, the outer cover, and the screen protector. In addition, all the ports are covered to keep out dust, dirt, and other debris. Otterbox cases go through more than 24 tests, and over 200 hours of testing, so when it comes to extra protection, this case literally has you covered. Buy one now from: Amazon