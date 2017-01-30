The 15 best LG V20 cases to keep your phone in perfect condition

The LG V20 — the followup to last year’s LG V10 — is shaping up to be one of the most noteworthy phones of the year, which means you should be prepared when the time comes to hold it. The V20 may have passed military drop tests, but there are still a variety of reasons to apply a protective case. Many people can’t stand to see a naked product, one exposed to the world that dares misfortune to befall it. Some are well aware of their clumsiness and can’t put a case on it soon enough, while others invest in one just to change up the look of their phone. Whatever your motivation, we’ve picked out a few of our favorite LG V20 cases. Maybe something will catch your eye.

More: Want a smaller version of the LG V20? It’s called the LG V34 Isai Beat

OtterBox Defender Series Case ($60) For the best in protection for your shiny new toy, look no further than OtterBox’s Defender case. OtterBox makes Defender cases for many other smartphones out there, and they are seriously tough. First and foremost is the built-in screen protector that completely covers the 5.7-inch display, followed by the drop resistant cover that will only enhance the phone’s own drop proof capabilities. The case also has port covers to keep dirt, dust, and other debris out of the phone’s important parts, but still leaves them entirely accessible when needed. When the time comes to put the phone away, you can attach it to the included holster and clip it onto your waist for safe keeping and easy transportation. Buy one now from: OtterBox T-Mobile Verizon

Urban Armor Gear Plasma Series Case ($30+) What Urban Armor Gear’s case lacks in the built-in screen protector department, it more than makes up for when it comes to guarding the rest of the phone. Like the phone itself, the Plasma case also meets military drop-test standards, so you don’t have to worry about your LG V20 if it takes a tumble. The sides come with button covers, as well as rubber grips to decrease the chances of an accidental drop, while the edges surrounding the screen are scratch resistant and will prevent skidding, in the event the phone is in a position to slide along a surface. The case itself is also incredibly light, so don’t worry about adding more mass to your phone. Buy one now from: Urban Armor B&H Jet

Tech21 Evo Check Case ($40) The most unique thing the Evo Check case has going for it is the material it’s made out of, which is known as FlexShock. Tech21’s proprietary blend results in a case that’s well equipped to deal with sudden and drastic impacts, which is especially important if you’re prone to dropping your phone. It’s lightweight and thin, and the case’s design doesn’t draw much attention, but it is smooth to the touch and features a diamond pattern on the back. All ports and buttons are accessible, and fully functional, while the case is on. Buy one now from: T-Mobile

Incipio DualPro Case ($30) The LG V20 can handle itself when it comes to drops from a reasonable height, but you can’t have too much protection, right? Incipio’s DualPro case has a hard outer shell that defends against scratches, and a flexible inner layer and bumper that keeps your phone from shaking around too much or being damaged by hard impacts. The cut-outs for phone features are accurate and there are good button covers for the volume controls. If you don’t want to solely rely on the phone’s abilities to deal with high falls, the DualPro delivers good protection against drops, thanks to that aforementioned hard outer shell and soft interior. It comes in a couple of different color combinations. Buy one now from: T-Mobile