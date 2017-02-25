Charge and sync with one of our favorite Lightning cables for iPhone

When you bought your iPhone or iPad, you probably got a standard Lightning cable in the box with it. But if you want to be able to charge your device at work or in different rooms without having to carry that cable around with you, you’ll want to invest in a spare cable or two. You may also prefer something a little longer, so you can use your iPhone comfortably while it’s plugged in, or something a little stronger that can survive tugs, bumps, or the unwelcome attention of a pet and child. Let’s take a look at the best Lightning cables around.

Anker PowerLine Cable MFi-Certified: Yes

Length: 6 feet

Warranty: 18 months

Price: $13 This is a really great Lightning cable at an affordable price. It’s fast when it comes to charging and data transfer, it’s certified by Apple, and it’s really durable. The cable is reinforced with Kevlar and Anker has strengthened the stress points at the ends to ensure it lasts. It also comes with a handy Velcro tie and you can pick it up in black, white, blue, red, or grey. The end of the Lightning connector is slightly wider than the basic Apple cable, however, so it might not fit every case. Otherwise, this is probably the best cable at this price point. Buy one now from: Amazon

1byone Cable MFi-Certified: Yes

Length: 3.28 feet

Warranty: 12 months

Price: $7 This cable from 1byone is well worth considering, especially since it’s half the price of Apple’s proprietary Lightning cable and features nearly the same design. It’s fast at charging and syncing data, and it’s easy to carry around. It’s not going to be especially durable given it’s essentially a clone of Apple’s cable, but it will fit all the same cases, including Otterbox cases. Needless to say the latter can be a real problem with other cables. Buy one now from: Amazon

ZYD Cable MFi-Certified: Yes

Length: 6 feet

Warranty: 12 months

Price: $12 You actually get two tangle-free, braided cables for this price, which is a great value. They’re a bit heavier and tougher than most cables, yet they can still quickly charge and sync data. The black and white stripes are eye-catching, too, though they might not be to everyone. Their resistance to tangling is welcome as well, as are the aluminum-alloy connectors. Just keep in mind that the Lightning connector is bigger than those on a standard cable, so it probably won’t fit every case. Buy one now from: Amazon

Ventev ChargeSync Cable MFi-Certified: Yes

Length: 6 inches

Warranty: Limited lifetime

Price: $18 Maybe you have a USB charging hub on your desk, or you want to plug into your laptop and you hate the cable clutter. Whatever the reason, there are times when you might prefer a really short cable to keep things tidy. Thankfully, this cable charges and syncs data at full speed and measures a mere 6 inches long. It’s also flat, so there’s no danger of tangling. It’s a little pricey and the Lightning connector may be a little big for some case cut-outs, but it works well and it’s pretty durable. Buy one now from: Amazon