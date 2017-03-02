The best Micro USB cables to keep your gadgets juiced up

We’re starting to see a shift toward USB Type-C cables, but for the moment, Micro USB remains the standard go-to when it comes time to charge your smartphone and other gadgets. These cords may not be the most exciting pieces of tech in your home, but they’re essential for keeping your arsenal charged. Not all Micro USB cables are created equal, though, so we’ve rounded up a list of the best. Whether you’re looking for extra features, durability, length, or simply a reliable cable, you’ll find it here.

Monoprice Premium Cable Quick charge: Yes

Length: 6 feet

Warranty: Lifetime

Price: $4 Let’s start with something cheap, simple, and reliable. Monoprice does offer cheaper cables than this, but the Monoprice Premium cable still only costs $6. It features gold-plated connectors, with Micro USB at one end and USB at the other. This is a USB 2.0 cable, and as such, it charges and syncs data quickly. The connector heads are made of a smooth, glossy polycarbonate, so they’re tough even if they’re not great when it comes to grip. The cable comes in either black or white, and there’s even a 3-foot version if length isn’t an issue. Buy it now from: Amazon

Scosche FlatOut LED Micro Cable Quick charge: Yes

Length: 3 feet

Warranty: 12 months

Price: $10 Scosche has really put a lot of thought into the humble Micro USB cable and the end result is a flat, feature-packed offering. The cable has a built-in LED on the Micro USB connector, which glows red while your device is charging and turns blue when it’s done. This enables you to tell whether your phone is charged or not at a glance. The cable also features Scosche’s reversible EZtip, which means you can plug the Micro USB end into your phone with either direction, which is really handy. Sadly, the USB end is normal. Some people complain that the cable doesn’t stay in the phone’s port as securely as a regular cable, but we didn’t have any issues with it. It also supports fast charging and has no trouble with syncing data. It’s even available in 10-inch or 6-foot incarnations. Buy it now from: Amazon

TYLT Flyp Duo Cable Quick charge: Yes

Length: 3.3 feet

Warranty: 12 months

Price: $26 Here’s another feature-packed cable with a flat, tangle-free design. This TYLT cable has a reversible USB connector at one end, and at the other end, you have both standard Micro USB and Lightning connectors. The idea is that you’ll only have to take one cable with you to charge all of your devices. It could be attractive for households with a healthy mix of Android and Apple devices. Charging is fast and efficient and the cable can also handle file transfers with ease. It has a rubbery, soft-touch finish and comes in a range of vibrant colors, not to mention black. There is also a 1-foot version available. Buy it now from: Amazon

Anker PowerLine Cable Quick charge: Yes

Length: 10 feet

Warranty: 18 months

Price: $7 When it comes to smartphone accessories, Anker is generally a name you can trust, and this Micro USB cable is no exception. It’s long and strong, with integrated Kevlar fibers and heavy reinforcement at the stress points to ensure longevity. It also supports fast charging and syncing speeds. This 10-foot cable is reasonably priced and ideal if your outlet isn’t close to where you want to sit. It comes with two Velcro ties, too, so you can coil any excess cable if need be. It’s also available in 3- or 6-foot varieties. Buy it now from: Amazon