Keep your Moto G5 Plus safe from harm with one of these cases

It’s tough to beat Lenovo’s budget-based Moto G5 Plus when it comes to value. The smartphone comes with an impressive 5.2-inch screen, a 12-megapixel camera, plenty of processing power, and a robust battery for just $230. It may be cheap, but you’re still going to want to protect it from damage. After all, that protruding camera module on the back looks particularly exposed, and it’s frighteningly easy to scratch or crack large screens. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best Moto G5 cases on the market, where you’re looking for something stylish, rugged, or simply practical.

Incipio NGP Case ($20) This is a practical, protective case for the Moto G5 Plus. It’s made from a shock-absorbent material with a honeycombed interior that dissipates the force of any impact. You can expect solid drop protection from up to five feet, and the back and sides are also textured for enhanced grip. You’ll find chunky button covers on the side and accurate openings for the camera module and noise cancellation mic on the back, as well as both ports on the bottom edge. It comes in either pink or black. Buy one now from: Incipio

Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case ($10) Here’s a simple TPU case that will offer basic protection for a mere $10. The Bugdroid Circuit case has a circuitry design etched into the back with the Android mascot featured prominently, making it an ideal choice for Android fans. There are cut-outs for the ports, mic, and camera, and slim button covers. You’ll also find a slight protective lip around the screen. It’s a translucent case, one that comes in eight different shades. Buy one now from: Amazon

LK Wallet Case ($10) You can’t argue with the low price of this wallet case from LK, which features a thin TPU shell inside that holds your Moto G5 Plus in place. The wallet is made of polyurethane leather and sports a magnetic closure and three card slots, as well as a money pouch on the back. It acts as a landscape stand when folded, and it offers easy access to your phone’s various buttons and ports. There are also openings for the camera and mic on the back. The quality isn’t great, but that’s reflected in the price. It comes in black, brown, rose gold, or purple. Buy one now from: Amazon

Diztronic TPU Case ($10) If you like to keep things as plain as possible, then this matte-finish case from Diztronic might be for you. It’s a flexible, slim case with a minimalist design. You’ll find well-defined button covers on the side and accurate cut-outs for your phone’s camera, mic, and ports. The circle around the camera is glossy — and there’s a glossy Diztronic logo etched into one side — but otherwise, this is the plainest case you’ll find for the Moto G5 Plus. You can get it in black, red, navy blue, or teal. There’s a protective bezel around the screen on the front, too, but this case only offers basic protection from bumps and scratches. Buy one now from: Amazon