22 fast and fluid news apps for iPhone and Android

The technology industry has well and truly infiltrated the publication world. Facebook launched Instant Articles, Google launched an open source platform for publishers with Twitter, and Apple has its own proprietary News app. At the same time, Flipboard, Yahoo, LinkedIn, and AOL have continued to update their respective news apps, showing there is a lot of interest in the world of news on mobile platforms. That said, below are our top picks for the best news apps, whether you’re a die-hard news junkie or merely a casual purveyor of world affairs.

BuzzFeed BuzzFeed took the world by storm with its viral listicals and other fun content. The app consolidates everything in one place, while allowing to customize the types of articles you see to suit your tastes. You can also browse the menu to view quizzes, what’s trending, or news if you want to further hone your search. BuzzFeed also has a hard news app, which you can get here. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

SmartNews SmartNews brings you trending stories and categorizes them based on the subject. It’s clutter-free, easy to browse through, and good at digging up fresh content that you’ll actually want to read. Partners include NBC News, Medium, USA Today, TIME, Bleacher Report, Quartz, VICE, Reuters, AP, Perez Hilton, and more. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

Google News & Weather It isn’t Google Reader, but Google News & Weather offers a wide variation of news stories from multiple publishers. Alongside the headlines and local weather, users can browse “Suggested for you,” an area for news stories catered to your most recent searches. Users are also able to highlight an individual topic, such as technology, for all of the current news. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

Feedly The death of Google Reader was a tragedy for a lot of avid users, but for Feedly, it was a blessing. The news aggregator noticed a huge wave of new users within weeks, and has since improved its mobile service to make it easier to save, read, and bookmark articles. You can select multiple publications from Feedly’s search board, sort them into topics, and save articles for later viewing with bookmarks. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

Flipboard Flipboard created a new type of reading experience on mobile, one focused on engaging the reader with the most exciting stories of the day and a magazine-style aesthetic. Hundreds of publications are now available on the news reader, and Flipboard offers a generous amount of topics, whether you’re into technology as a whole or the Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

Yahoo News Digest Yahoo’s $30 million acquisition of Summly was all about redesigning News Digest, and the finished product is a marvel. It offers 10 of the top stories in your region, capitalizing on Summly’s artificial intelligence technology as it does to present the information in a tidy package. The news changes every few hours, too, giving you important updates throughout the day. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

Reddit There are plenty of options for Reddit, but we recommend Alien Blue for iOS and Reddit Relay for Android. For anyone that hasn’t tried Reddit, users submit posts to relevant subreddits — Android news would be submitted to /r/Android, for instance — and users upvote popular content and comment on it. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

Apple News Apple News comes pre-loaded on every iOS device, and sadly, like most of Apple’s apps, it remains unavailable on Android platforms. The News app places a big focus on images and quick loading videos, and publications such as The New York Times and National Geographic have partnered with the company to make their content readily available. Users are also able to follow trends or individual topics, ranging from vague areas like politics to niche topics such as HTML5. Read more here: Apple

LinkedIn Pulse LinkedIn Pulse received a much needed update a few months ago, but most of the functionality remains the same. Users are able to select articles from publishers or people, and use their LinkedIn account to sign in. Pulse also touts its own video player and staff, which allows the team to curate the most important stories in the business world. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

AOL Mail, News & Video AOL is still kicking, even if it is now a small segment in Verizon’s media empire. Thankfully, since the acquisition, there have been regular updates to its Mail, Weather, and News app. The app even offers a dedicated news feed lined with local weather, topical news, and video sections. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

News Republic News Republic offers a collection of articles based on trends and personal preferences, letting you see what everyone else is reading and what you’re interested in. For users with limited time, the service also offers a digest, so you can casually check the headlines without having to delve into the full article. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

Pocket Ever read an interesting headline, but don’t have time to dive into the story? Pocket is the perfect app for you. The popular app lets you store news for later reading, and offers a simple user interface that lets find the articles you saved, bookmark them, and archive others you want to come back to. Pocket recently launched a Recommended feature, too, which lets you check what friends and other users have saved. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

AP Mobile Associated Press covers news from all around the world, with a huge team of dedicated reporters that focus on all manners of topics and trends. The service’s companion app comes free of the usual glist and glam that other news services offer, but for people who enjoy getting the facts and little else, it’s a useful resource. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

BBC News The BBC is another worldwide news organization dedicated to keeping you up to date on the latest topics and news stories. Unlike AP Mobile, however, the BBC News app offers a bit more fun with its articles, along with a live-streaming news channel that’s baked directly into its app. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

CNN App CNN was the first 24-hour cable news channel, and its official app essentially functions as a condensed version of the site. It offers a wide variety of articles, primarily with a on U.S. audiences. Video also plays a larger part on CNN than it does on the BBC, so for fans of video news, this is the app for you. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

Al Jazeera English Al Jazeera was the first 24-hour news channel to cover the Middle East, and has become one of the most popular and established publications in the region. Thankfully, it also reports on news from around the globe, whether talking the effects of El Niño in California or the education rate of kids in rural Sudan. Download now from: iTunes Google Play

Inoreader

This app is another news aggregator that brings all the news to you, instead of you having to check every news site individually. It allows you to save web pages for later viewing and search for content you’ve liked in the past. You can subscribe to news feeds covering technology, business, politics, and more. You can even subscribe to your favorite YouTube channels. It’s compatible with Android or iOS, and there’s a version designed especially for iPads. Download now for: Android iOS

Instapaper

If you want to save news for later, Instapaper is for you. You can have news with you wherever you go, even if you’re offline. One of the best features is that it gives you an uncluttered version of the news article, just like when you switch your browser to reader mode. With one tap, you can save your news and read it later, in an uncluttered format, and without having to be connected to the internet. Download now for: Android iOS

theScore

If you’re into sports — whether it’s the NFL, NBA, NHL, Premier League Soccer, you name it — it’s in this app. It offers rich information, including detailed stats that you don’t get on many apps. If you want real time scores with an app that specializes in sports, then this app is a must. If you’re an iOS user, the best part is that there’s an Apple Watch app, too. Download now for: Android iOS

Univision

For Spanish speakers, the Univision app is a great way to get news in your native language. It not only offers news, but also TV shows, entertainment, a TV guide, and horoscopes. From celebrity news to TV shows, this is a great news app for Spanish speakers. Download now for: Android iOS

NPR News Radio

If you would rather listen to your news on the go, instead of reading, then the NPR News Radio app is a consistently good performer when it comes to user ratings. Follow, and listen, to local and national news on your smartphone. You can create a playlist of your favorites, or listen to public radio podcasts. The app also lets you find stations based on your current location using your smartphone’s GPS. Download now for: Android iOS