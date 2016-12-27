15 best Nexus 5X cases to guard your Google phone

The temptingly low price tag and impressive set of specs will have plenty of people rushing to buy a new Nexus 5X, but it would be wise to take steps to protect that protruding camera lens and the 5.2-inch screen. You may also decide that the understated, plastic curves could be dressed up to look a little prettier. Either way, you’re going to want to check out the best Nexus 5X cases and covers on the market. These are our top picks so far.

Nexus Live Case ($35) If you want a case for your 5X that you can truly personalize, look no further than Google’s own Live cases. These cases come in two variations –a Photos Live Case and a Places Live Case—and both can be personalized with your favorite photo or your favorite place. The Photos Live case also comes with a Live Wallpaper that will use your own photos to turn your screen into a slideshow, while the Places Live Case will show your current location on your screen, in the same design style as your case. Every Live case is equipped with a shortcut button on the back that can be programmed to open the camera app, or any other app of your choosing. Buy one now from: Google Store

StilGut Ultra Slim Leather Case ($40) StilGut’s case is made out of genuine leather, meaning it’ll feel nice whenever you’re holding your phone, but it also adds a useful function that may save a bit of battery life: it will automatically turn your display on and off when you open and close it. The case can come with a horizontal or vertical flip cover, but neither features a magnetic closure. That said, StilGut guarantees the case’s design will keep it closed when it needs to be. In the event that the case doesn’t work as intended, however, it’s covered by a two-year warranty. Buy one now from: Amazon

GMYLE Wallet Case ($9) If you’re trying to cut down on the number of things you have to carry in your pockets or purse, GMYLE’s wallet case should free up some space. As the name implies, it’s a phone case that has several card slots and a space to keep cash and receipts. The magnetic closure ensures the case will remain closed, but the case can also be opened and used as an adjustable stand. All ports are easily accessible while the case is attached, so you won’t need to remove your Nexus 5X to charge it or use headphones. Buy one now from: Amazon

Supcase Unicorn Beetle Hybrid Case ($17) The Unicorn Beetle Hybrid case is really more of a bumper that grants protection from falls and scratches, but trades the battle-ready look in favor of a sportier appearance. Polyurethane and hard polycarbonate materials were used to create the bumper that snaps-on to your smartphone, and the slim design means it won’t add a lot of bulk. No need to worry about the ports either, as it still provides full access to them and doesn’t interfere with any of the phone’s functions. Buy one now from: Amazon