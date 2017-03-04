Track the progress of your burgeoning baby with these pregenancy apps

Are you a new mom-to-be looking for a little help? Keeping track of your health is vital, but the right information — and access to other moms and families who are also expecting — is important as well. These apps will help you learn about different aspects of your pregnancy, at all different stages, and put you in touch with others going through the same experiences. We’ve made a list of some of the best pregnancy apps available for both iOS and Android.

More: These are the best period, fertility, and ovulation tracking apps out there

There is one important point to keep in mind, however. As good as these pregnancy apps are for keeping track of your changes, keeping a calendar, and connecting with others, they are in no way a substitute for professional advice from your doctor. You should always consult your doctor first if you have health concerns, and keep following your scheduled doctor’s appointments as usual.