Share the power and juice up your phones with the best USB charging hubs

If you’ve ever fought with a partner, parent, or roommate over who gets to charge their smartphone next, then it’s time you bought yourself a decent USB charging hub. We all need access to that outlet to keep our smartphones and tablets fully juiced, but there’s no need to argue. A good USB charging station will plug into a single power outlet and give you multiple USB ports.

Identifying the right multi-port USB charger for you will depend on your needs, but we’re here to help. We’ve been testing some of the most popular USB charging hubs, and we’ve got some good options for you right here. You may also be interested in the best portable battery chargers to keep your phone juiced on the go.

Zendure A-Series Travel Adapter Ports: 4

Output: 40W (8A total)

Price: $33 We’re impressed with the design of this durable USB charging hub, which also serves admirably as a travel adapter. It’s compact and portable, with four USB ports on one side and fold-out prongs to plug into a wall outlet on the other. One of the ports, marked in green, is compliant with Quick Charge 2.0, while the other three, marked in blue, can deliver up to 5V/2.4A apiece. You also get two adapters in the box, which slot on securely to work with various outlets throughout Europe. The fact that it plugs in sideways can be a little awkward depending on the outlet, and you’ll find charging speeds are slower when using all four USB ports at once, because the total output is limited to 8A. Nonetheless, this USB charging hub is still a good value. Buy one now from: Amazon

Sabrent Desktop USB Charger Ports: 6

Output: 60W (12A total)

Price: $27 If you’re looking for a USB charging hub with plenty of ports, then this desktop option from Sabrent is worth your consideration. It boasts six USB ports, each of which is capable of delivering 2.4A, allowing for 12A of simultaneous output. The wide base and rubber feet also ensure that it doesn’t slide around, and the USB ports are slightly angled upward, making it easy to plug in and unplug cables. The top panel is aluminium and comes in either silver or black. It’s not the most attractive hub on the market, and there’s no QC support, but it is fairly small and cheap. Buy one now from: Amazon

TYLT Energi Desktop Charging Station Ports: 5

Output: 50W (10A total)

Price: $60 This clever charging station from TYLT offers four USB ports that can output up to 2.4A each. There’s also a fifth USB port that outputs 1A, but if you look closer, you’ll see that it belongs to a detachable battery pack. The battery is rated at 3,200mAh, so it’s going to provide at least one full charge for your smartphone. It’s a smart idea, because if you run out of time, you can simply pop the battery pack out and take it with you to charge your phone on the move. The TYLT Energi comes with a detachable AC power cord that plugs into the back. It also has a smart cable management system on the top, so you can tuck those cables out of the way. Buy one now from: Amazon Best Buy

Satechi Smart Charging Stand Ports: 4

Output: 6A total

Price: $30 This neat, curvy cube will look good on your nightstand. It comes with three adapters, so you can use the top to charge an Apple Watch, a FitBit Blaze, or a smartphone, with the cable tucked neatly away inside. To boost your charging options, there are also three USB ports in the front. Each port can deliver up to 2.4A, but the total simultaneous limit is 6A. It comes in gold and black, silver and white, or black and space gray. Buy one now from: Amazon

Fleck Charging Station Ports: 5

Output: 40W (8A total)

Price: $40 Apple fans, in particular, will love this bamboo charging station, given it houses a special slot for the Apple Watch alongside its four USB ports. It’s made of natural bamboo, too, which gives it a nice finish that will fit with most décor. Your iOS and non-Apple devices will sit neatly in the slots provided, and there’s a detachable power cord that plugs into the back. To sweeten the deal, you also get four USB-to-Lightning cables in the box. These help to keep everything a bit neater, but you’ll have to use your original Apple Watch cable if you want to charge your smartwatch. The ports output 2.4A, 2.1A, 2.1A, 1A, and 0.5A. Buy one now from: Amazon