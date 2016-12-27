BlackBerry's rumored BBB100 may be available in the U.S. via Verizon

BlackBerry CEO John Chen seems to have finally kicked BlackBerry OS to the curb, and it looks like Android phones are BlackBerry’s future. The company has partnered with TCL to release two Android phones under the BlackBerry brand name — the DTEK50 and DTEK60 — with related software features.

The DTEK50 and DTEK60 are rebranded TCL-owned Alcatel phones, but rumors suggest a new device designed by BlackBerry may be on the way. Here’s everything we know about BlackBerry’s next Android phone, code-named Mercury.

Related: BlackBerry CEO addresses story that Canadian police have its global encryption key

Mercury/BBB100/DTEK70

The rumored device has multiple code-names — Mercury, BBB100, and DTEK70 — and it does in fact appear to offer a physical keyboard. Its design — an enclosure made entirely of aluminum, reportedly — is very similar to the BlackBerry Passport, except that it’s rectangular instead of square. The Mercury looks very similar to previous leaks for a device codenamed Vienna — in fact, they look so similar that it’s entirely possible they’re the same device.

It’s said to be one of the last phones BlackBerry was designing before signing onto a partnership agreement with TCL to license its brand name. Known leaker Roland Quandt says Mercury will be built by TCL, even though the design comes from BlackBerry, and the phone will be available in the U.S. via Verizon.

Quandt offers a new moniker for the device, but it’s unclear if this is the final product’s name — the BBB100. The device is rumored to feature the Snapdragon 821 chip, a 4.5-inch display, and a resolution of 1,680 x 1,080-pixels.

Renders of the device have cropped up on various sites online like Anzhuo — take a look:

It’s unclear when we’ll see the BBB100, but TCL and BlackBerry may have something in store for us at CES 2017 next week.

Updated on 12-27-2016 by Julian Chokkattu: Added rumors that the BB100 may be available at Verizon.