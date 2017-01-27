BlackBerry BBC-100-1 news and rumors

Why it matters to you If you live in Indonesia and are looking for a decent entry-level phone with a physical keyboard, the BBC-100-1 could be for you.

Apparently, all of our predictions about BlackBerry finally exiting the smartphone business were wrong. BlackBerry is preparing to launch yet another smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2017, and while many expect the BlackBerry Mercury to make an appearance, it seems as though the Mercury won’t be the only BlackBerry phone to show up.

In fact, we’ve been hearing rumors of another device called the BlackBerry BBC-100-1, and we may finally have a look at what the specs of the device are. Here’s everything we know about the BlackBerry BBC-100-1 so far.

Specs

Twitter user Roland Quandt has leaked what appears to be the specs of the upcoming BlackBerry BBC-100-1, showing that it will most certainly be a more entry-level phone. According to Quandt, the phone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, a 5.5-inch 720p display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 13MP rear-facing camera, and an 8MP front-facing camera. The device will also offer a 3,000mAh battery.

As you can see, the phone is clearly an entry-level model, so it will come down to pricing when deciding whether or not it’s a good purchase. BlackBerry seems to be shooting to appeal to all users with its new wave of Android-powered phones.

A new manufacturer?

While BlackBerry has been working with TCL for most of its recent phones, it was recently revealed that the BBC-100-1 will be manufactured by a “local joint venture” in Indonesia — which is where the phone will go on sale, according to Roland Quandt.

Not much else is known about who will be making the new BlackBerry phone, but it will be interesting to see how the phone compares design-wise with other BlackBerry devices on the market because of the differences in manufacturers.

We’ll update this article as we hear more about the BlackBerry BBC-100-1, so stay tuned for more info.