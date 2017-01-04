BlackBerry's Mercury packs Android Nougat and a classic keyboard

While the specifications and software are not yet finalized, the BlackBerry ‘Mercury’ is a promising Android phone targeted towards people who prefer physical keyboards, as well as BlackBerry’s suite of secure apps such as BBM.

BlackBerry kicked its own BlackBerry Operating System to the curb last year in favor of the more popular Android OS, and no longer manufactures its own phones, but that doesn’t mean they’re dead. Rather, BlackBerry has partnered with TCL to release Android phones under the BlackBerry brand name. The latest device, revealed behind closed doors at CES 2017, doesn’t have a name yet, so we’ll rely on its internet codename — which BlackBerry suggested — as “Mercury.”

If you’re unaware, TCL manufactures phones under the Alcatel brand name. BlackBerry’s first devices under the new partnership with TCL were the DTEK50 and DTEK60, which are re-branded Alcatel phones announced and released towards the end of 2016. They all carry the same software experience that includes the BlackBerry Hub, the DTEK security app, and the famed BlackBerry Messenger (BBM).

The same applies for the Mercury — though instead of targeting the budget and mid-range line, the new device will pit itself against flagship devices like Apple’s iPhone 7, the Samsung Galaxy S7, and Google’s Pixel. But BlackBerry has not released hardware specifications for the device, its price, or its release date — all we know is that official details will be announced around the time of Mobile World Congress in February.

Regardless, we managed to get some hands-on time with the Mercury, and we can talk about how it feels. The software was far from being finalized, so we can’t comment on it yet other than the fact that it runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

Design

For all you hardcore BlackBerry fans — the Mercury has a QWERTY keyboard with capacitive gesture capabilities, akin to the physical keyboard on the Priv. That means you can swipe up and down, left and right on the keyboard to move through your home screen, or even scroll through apps.

What’s unique is the fingerprint sensor, which is embedded into the space bar on the front of the device. We couldn’t test it out yet, but it’s a unique way of adding the sensor onto the front panel — rather than extending the bezel to accommodate it. Above the keyboard are capacitive navigation buttons that offer strong haptic feedback.

The device carries a rectangular shape that’s quite elongated due to the physical keyboard — it’s smaller than a 5.5-inch phone such as the Google Pixel, and the screen is even smaller. BlackBerry hasn’t offered specific details yet, but the Mercury felt fairly chunky. It has a soft-touch back that seems a little cheap for a flagship phone.

The Mercury runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

There is a headphone jack, and what looks to be down-firing speakers. Sitting in between the speakers is a USB Type-C charging port.

The Mercury carries the same “Convenience Key” that’s available on the DTEK60 and the DTEK50 — it’s basically a customizable hotkey to specific apps or tools, such as the camera. The power button was on the left, and the volume rocker sat above the Convenience Key on the right.

To be clear, the Mercury is a joint venture from BlackBerry and TCL and the hardware and software aren’t final.

Software

The Mercury runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and TCL says BlackBerry’s mobile team will continue to issue digitally-signed security updates for the device — including Google’s monthly security updates for Android.

The user-interface is almost exactly stock Android, but BlackBerry has a few of its own tweaks to the OS. For example, the overview button shows previous apps in a grid-like layout. You’ll also find pre-installed BlackBerry apps, such as BBM, BlackBerry Hub, and DTEK by BlackBerry.

Rumored specs

As we mentioned, BlackBerry and TCL aren’t releasing specifications for the Mercury yet. Previous rumors suggest the device may pack a Snapdragon 821, features a 4.5-inch display, and a resolution of 1,680 x 1,080-pixels. This may change by the final announcement.

Can the Mercury be BlackBerry’s comeback?

The Priv was supposed to be BlackBerry’s splashy comeback into the mobile arena, but its high price deterred many from jumping back. The DTEK50 and DTEK60 have been around for a few months, but it’s hard to tell if they’ve turned the heads of enthusiasts — or anyone.

The Mercury is promising — we don’t know its specifications or price, but if both are competitive it can certainly be the go-to Android device for people in search of a physical keyboard. The fact that it ships with the relatively-recent Android 7.0 Nougat is great — and we’ll have to hope that BlackBerry issues security and version updates in a timely manner.

Will it attract people away from Apple, Samsung, or Google? It really comes down to if you prefer a physical keyboard, and if you like BlackBerry’s security-focused apps. Chances are the device won’t see mainstream appeal like in BlackBerry’s prime, but there’s potential in the enterprise market.

We’ll have the final details on specifications and price when BlackBerry officially announces the phone close to Mobile World Congress in February.

Highs:

Runs near-stock Android 7.0 Nougat

BlackBerry is promising fast security updates

Physical keyboard has gesture capabilities

Convenience Key is a handy, customizable shortcut button

Lows

Physical keyboard feels a little cramped

On the bulkier-end of phones

Soft touch back didn’t feel high-end