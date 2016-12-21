Blu’s Life Max phone offers up to 3 days of ‘standard usage’ for less than $120

Following the controversy surrounding its R1 HD smartphone, Miami-based manufacturer Blu is back in the saddle with the Life Max.

In terms of design, the Life Max is similar to the Galaxy Note 4 in that both have metal borders and faux leather back covers, along with faux leather stitching on the back. Meeting that metallic border is the Life Max’s 5.5-inch, 1,280 x 720 pixel resolution IPS display that curves at the edges, with a 5-megapixel camera with flash above it and an 8MP sensor around back. As has become customary in recent years, a fingerprint sensor sits below the rear camera, though the charging port is weirdly located at the top instead of the bottom.

More: The Blu Energy X Plus 2 is a $100 phone with a huge 4,900mAh battery

Under the hood, MediaTek’s 64-bit 1.3GHz quad-core MT6737 and 2GB RAM power the Life Max, with the phone’s claim to fame being its sizable 3,700mAh battery. It might not be as large as the Energy X Plus 2’s mammoth 4,900mAh battery, but the Life Max’s battery promises to last up to three days with standard usage and over 30 days on standby. Blu did not say what qualifies as “standard usage,” but expect the Life Max to last longer than your typical smartphone.

The 16GB of native storage might be diminutive by today’s standards, but there is a MicroSD card slot for additional memory. Also keep in mind the Life Max’s radios, which support GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, but not the likes of Sprint and Verizon. Finally, the phone’s packaging includes a screen protector and case, goodies typically not found with other smartphones.

The best part about the Life Max is its $119 price tag, making it one of the better choices in the sub-$150 Android handset category. Unfortunately, the phone is sold out on Amazon as of this writing, so while it will not be available by Christmas, expect it to be back in stock sometime soon.