Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

AirPhotoViewer AirPhotoViewr is a Wi-Fi photo Viewer that lets you direct view your photos from your computer without syncing. Available on: iOS Nutshunter Escape Run Real 3D Nuts Hunter has state-of-the-art physics, incomparable 3D graphics, and endlessly addictive gameplay. You’ll never put your mobile down again. Available on: iOS Speed Pro Speed PRO Multiplayer is the ultimate multiplayer game for people who walk, run, cycle or do any other type of motion activity. Turn your motion activities into an exciting and competitive multiplayer game. Available on: iOS Deflecto Defend these tiny, peaceful cities from menacing enemy clouds that bludgeon them into oblivion. Your weapon is your finger; It has the power to deflect whatever these angry clouds drop on you. Available on: iOS Use Your Handwriting Gold This app lets you finger write quick notes, lists and messages on your iPhone. Its unique handwriting engine simulates the physics of a fountain pen to produce smooth and fulfilling drawing strokes. Available on: iOS Noti This easy-to-use productivity app lets you input all your daily tasks within your iPhone’s notification center. Stay on track, even if you’re in a hurry. Available on: iOS