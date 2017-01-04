Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

VisuCaller VisuCaller scans and calls printed phone numbers. It feels like a QR code scanner except it works with printed phone numbers. Available on: iOS Dance Secrets Pro Learn the latest and best move from your favorite dancers. Connect with them and watch all the latest competitions. Available on: iOS Women Workout This app offers 180 high quality video exercises to get you in shape and on the way to a great bikini body. Women Workout targets all the important muscle groups of the body. Available on: iOS Week Calendar Whether you use iCloud, Exchange, or Google calendar, Week Calendar is the most user-friendly, all-round calendar app worldwide for everyone whoneeds to get the most out of their calendar app. Available on: iOS Wallpaper FX With Wallpaper FX you can totally customize the look of your home screen and lock screen wallpapers and backgrounds. Available on: iOS Cheetah Note Tired of unlocking your iPhone just for a grocery list? Save it in Cheetah Note and it will be instantly available on your Today Widget. Available on: iOS