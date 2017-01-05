Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion

Zen Sketch Zen Sketch is a cross between a note-taking and a painting app. It’s an app that wants to give people a balance between power and simplicity. Available on: iOS Daily Art Pro Every day you can get inspired by a beautiful, museum-quality art masterpiece and read the story it hides. Explore over 1,000 masterpieces in the Archive, add them to your favorites, and search for artists and paintings. Available on: iOS CreativeCity Got the travel bug? Also got kids? Discover fascinating sites across America that all the family will love. Available on: iOS Change the World From Marc Andreessen to Mark Zuckerberg, Change the World presents cutting-edge ideas in business, technology, marketing, and creativity. Available on: iOS Chakra App Rachael Meddows is a certified hypnotherapist who has used her unique view of hypnosis to give people a better life, and now she has applied that perspective to the mobile applications world. Now you can use hypnosis to cleanse your chakras and feel better today. Available on: iOS Dramatic Black & White Using Dramatic Black & White you can make your own black and white photographs, ones where light and contrast, grit and form come together to tell a story. Available on: iOS