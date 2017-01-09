Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

Beep Want to censor swearing in a video? Beep is the perfect app to do it in a cool way. Just tap where you want to censor. Censor the words precisely with a beep sound. Censor mouth or other visuals using emojis. Available on: iOS LeanGuide LeanGuide includes a set of eating and workout habits designed to get you a lean, strong body as efficiently as possible. The habits are designed to be maximum impact, yet sustainable, to make it easier to incorporate into your daily routine. Available on: iOS Blink Blink’s powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add beautiful frames, filters, text, and so much more to your photos in a creative and playful way. Available on: iOS Web Explorer This full-featured web browser comes with an ads remover, power downloader, web page saver, FTP client, and more. Available on: iOS Runtastic Pro Get in shape with Runtastic GPS Running & Fitness Pro app and start tracking your fitness activities (distance, time, speed, elevation, calories burned, and more) — such as running, jogging, biking, and walking using GPS. Available on: iOS TwistedWave Audio Editor With TwistedWave, you can copy and paste your audio, undo or redo instantly, and apply various effects to your audio files. Then, export your finished product in myriad formats. Available on: iOS