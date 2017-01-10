Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

Aura Aura’s powerful and beautifully designed tools will help you add beautiful frames, filters, text, and so much more to your photos. Available on: iOS Reminders Widget Add reminders to iOS built-in reminders app from the notification center without unlocking the device. Save time to look and scroll through all your tasks and reminders. Available on: iOS PureBlock If you’re sick and tired of popup ads, unwanted page redirects, and many more annoying advertisements on the internet, PureBlock is the perfect solution for you. Available on: iOS MicSwap Like Instagram for Audio. Record with 13 Different Studio Microphones for Music, Singing, Songwriting, Podcasting, Voiceover, and more. Swap microphones and change studio environments in a snap. Available on: iOS PictaSave Have you ever wanted to save the pictures you took from Instagram? PictaSave is here for you. Available on: iOS LeanGuide LeanGuide includes a set of eating and workout habits designed to get you a lean, strong body as efficiently as possible. The habits are designed to be maximum impact, yet sustainable to make it easier to incorporate into your daily routine. Available on: iOS