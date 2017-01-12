Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

Magnifier Flash Just pick up your iPhone to transform it instantly into a magnifying glass with flashlight. It comes in full screen with light and no wasted screen space. Available on: iOS Hand Shadow Guide Play hand shadow games with your kids. This app features 100 animal hand shadows, along with eight additional human face shadows. Available on: iOS Relax Rain Designed with simplicity in mind, Relax Rain is the simplest way to enjoy the relaxing and soothing sound of rain falling. Open up the app and sounds start playing automatically to help you relax. Available on: iOS Extreme Week Calendar This is the light version of the popular Extreme Agenda organizer app. It gives you a 7-day-week view and inline-day view to add great features not found in the default calendar. Available on: iOS Madhat This app believes that everyone is inherently creative. Madhat was created to help people express themselves in amazing ways, whenever and wherever. Available on: iOS Tense Tool Thinking of changing the tense of a large body of text such as a novel? Tense Tool for Writers aims to make the task a bit less tedious. Available on: iOS