Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

SamCard Pro Snap a photo of a business card with your iPhone camera and all the information (name, job title, company, department, telephone number, and more) are instantly recognized and saved in Contacts. Available on: iOS YConvert Not sure how to invest your money? YConvert offers you a solution with the new currency conversion feature. Available on: iOS RadioApp Listen to your favorite radio station everywhere — in your car, at the beach, or at home. Choose your favorites from our selection of over 25,000 stations from all over the world. Available on: iOS FileZ FileZ is a file manager app for your files stored on the social network framework app.net (ADN). It features support for in-app viewing of images, audio clips, videos, Word, Excel, PDF, Powerpoint, Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and more. Available on: iOS Chimp Chimp is a client built on the social network framework app.net (ADN). It supports (multiple) image, audio, and video in posts uploaded to your ADN File Storage. The accompanying website chimp.li is used to give you an overview of media created with Chimp. Available on: iOS Deep Whois Deep Whois is the most complete and advanced WHOIS app. The tool lets you lookup info in All WHOIS databases for All hostnames, domains, TLDs, web sites, IDNs, IP addresses (both IPv4 and IPv6), IP network ranges, and autonomous systems (ASNs, ISP IDs). Available on: iOS