Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

Rapto Rapto lets you create music using artificial intelligence and your camera. Simply point the camera toward any object around you and Rapto will use its built-in neural network to “understand” the object and create rap music. Available on: iOS CS:GO Box CS:GO Box provides you with statistics on every parameter related to the game. It offers comprehensive data on all weapons used, maps played and so much more. You can check stats on friends and opponents as you play with instant updates and easy viewing. Available on: iOS Vima Vima is a GPS based tracking app for people who want to keep track of their biking fitness goals. It is an app aimed at simplicity that allows bikers to keep track of their runs easily without a lot of unnecessary stuff getting in the way. Available on: iOS Air-Photos Air-Photos is a Wi-Fi photo Viewer lets you direct view your photos from your computer without sync. It’s also a photo sharing app that lets you share photos with friends and family members, all over Wi-Fi. Available on: iOS WebDisk WebDisk lets your iPhone become a file website over your nearest Wi-Fi network. You can upload or download your document to your iPhone on your computer browser via Wi-Fi, and view documents directly on your mobile device. Available on: iOS FotoMed FotoMed is a handy mobile medical reference, medical image search, and photo comparison tool for health tracking. One picture worth thousands of words. In the case of medical information, FotoMed’s medical image search capability makes the understanding of medical issues much easier. Available on: iOS