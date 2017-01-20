Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

Download Manager Download Manager is a full-featured downloader that allows you to download files to your iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, you can then view or play them right on your device, or transfer them to your computer. Available on: iOS Marble Camera Create charming marble-style photographs with real-time marble effects. These effects work great on selfies and other portraits but also for many other subjects. Available on: iOS Compass++ Digital This app offers unique HD compass themes for your iPhone and iPad. Your iPad comes with a built-in digital compass component, but there is no app pre-loaded on your device to use this feature. Available on: iOS Exif Viewer Exif Viewer is beautiful and well crafted app for professional photographers who are serious about their work. This app also contain ExifViewer Photos Extension along with fully functional app. It’s an universal app — buy once, use on all your iOS devices. Available on: iOS Safety Note+ You can now keep your most private notes away form unauthorized access. Introducing the Safety Note+. Use the most advanced security system to protect your notes. Available on: iOS Scarab Scarab is a personalized movie recommendation app that can suggest movies by learning about what movies you are interested in. Available on: iOS