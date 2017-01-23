Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion

Maily Maily is the safe messaging platform for kids aged 4 and up to connect with family and friends. It’s fun, easy, and totally secure, and has been lauded by Time Magazine and the Guardian. Available on: iOS Easy Translation Easy Translation, as its name suggests, is an easy-to-use yet powerful full-text translation tool for iPhone users. With support of around 32 languages, this top-of-the-line app, offers the best possible translation for your text. Available on: iOS Speech Recogniser With this revolutionary app, you won’t need to type anything any more. You just speak and your speech is instantly converted into text. Available on: iOS My.Agenda My.Agenda is a powerful calendar and organizer for anyone. Unified views for all calendars, appointments, to-do lists, checklists, tasks, and reminders for managing work and life in one place. Available on: iOS Photo Transfer 3.0 Photo Transfer 3.0 allows you to transfer, back-up, and share your videos and photos (including Live Photos) privately, quickly, and in full resolution. Free space on your device with Photo Transfer. Available on: iOS Romantimatic When you run Romantimatic the first time, it will ask you to select your sweetheart from among your contacts. From then on, it will remind you to stop what you’re doing every once in a while and send them a nice message. Available on: iOS