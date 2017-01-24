Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

Awesome Wallpaper Retina This Wallpaper app has an endless collection of high quality images that all rotate with your iOS device. With graphics hand picked by professional designers, this app has all you need to make your iOS device uniquely yours. Available on: iOS Drawtime This is Drawtime by Kindoma, where children and their families can draw together over video calls and messaging. For anyone else separated from their littlest loved ones, this is an entirely new way to keep in touch. Available on: iOS Simpler Pro Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart, and user-friendly. Available on: iOS Translator Pro! The time is now for a complete, easy-to-use, and elegant app that allows you to communicate in over 40 languages with one simple tap. Available on: iOS AnonyMoose AnonyMoose is a fun way to meet and chat with interesting people around you. The principle is simple: get to know someone first, then reveal your picture. Available on: iOS Direction Compass This is the must-have tool to locate yourself easily no matter where you are. Whether you are in a city or on a boat, you can find your way around with this app. Available on: iOS