Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

More: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion

Gifferific Record animated GIF files up to five seconds long and share them with your friends and family. Available on: iOS Energy Saver Energy Saver is the fastest way possible for you to save money starting now, and has millions of users. You can see the full statistics of your energy consumption for a day or for a full year. Available on: iOS TaskOnPaper TaskOnPaper lets you enter tasks, projects, and notes just like you would on physical paper. This app provides an easy way for you to stay productive. Available on: iOS PictaSave Have you ever wanted to save the pictures you took from Instagram or pictures that you’ve posted on social media? Do it with PictaSave. Available on: iOS HD Wallpapers Spice up your iPhone’s background with the biggest HD wallpapers collection, currently for free. All wallpapers are optimized for your iPhone. Available on: iOS Ball Attack Tap and hold your finger to move the player, and try to stay alive in this simple yet challenging game. Available on: iOS