Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

SpeakText Air Speak to translate with this handy app. You can speak in more than 20 languages and translate into more than 30 languages sentence by sentence. Available on: iOS Chinese Corner This is an app built with social learning at its heart. It’s for users who have a keen interest in language exchange, in understanding the Chinese culture, and in traveling through China. Available on: iOS Bazaart Award-winning app Bazaart will help you make beautiful edits, gorgeous photo manipulations and stunning collages with state-of-the-art creative tools, fast processing times, and unparalleled simplicity. Available on: iOS WaterMinder Get help with WaterMinder, an easy, intuitive app to track your water intake. Based on your body weight (or your personal goal), WaterMinder will remind you to drink water to reach your daily goals. Available on: iOS Epica 2 Pro New poses, new special effects, and new scenes come with this funny camera app. In just seconds, become whoever you want to be. Available on: iOS Work Time Don’t leave your iPhone asleep on your desk. Put it to good use — plug it in and use this app. It’s not just a clock, but rather your second screen. Available on: iOS