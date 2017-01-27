Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

Animated Face Emoji Kaomoji is a popular Japanese emoticon style made up of Japanese characters and special characters. Use them to express emotion in text messaging and and other social communications. Available on: iOS Touch Album Lend your phone to others without fear of their discovering your private photos. Lock photo albums with your fingerprint with this app. Available on: iOS Bazaart Award-winning app Bazaart will help you make beautiful edits, gorgeous photo manipulations, and stunning collages with state-of-the-art creative tools, fast processing times, and unparalleled simplicity. Available on: iOS Telepaste Telepaste uses QR codes as a media, and is able to auto capture contents from your pasteboard and generate a QR code before you get in the app. Available on: iOS FrameLapse Make every moment of your life an instant moving picture. Create stunning time-lapses and stop motion videos, and share them with your friends. Available on: iOS ContactsXL With ContactsXL you can manage your contacts and create groups. Quickly send group text and email. Quickly call your favorite contacts. Get notified on contacts’ birthdays and anniversaries. Available on: iOS