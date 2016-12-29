Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

Related: 200 Awesome iPhone Apps | The best Android apps for almost any occasion

Adrian James Bootcamp Adrian James Bootcamp has been named the toughest 15-minute bootcamp on the planet. Download the chart-topping app to increase strength, burn fat, and boost your energy levels. Available on: iOS Music and Chill Music and Chill is a unique application that allows you to listen to unlimited music for free. Pull songs from offline as well as from your local device. This is an all-in-one music player. Available on: iOS Materials Materials brings you a simple, efficient approach to gathering the most relevant information about commodities, whether gold, silver, oil, wheat, or all of the above. Available on: iOS Irish & Celtic Music Twice a month you can download this free radio show of Celtic music by some of the best independent Celtic music groups. This app promises to change the way you hear Celtic music. Available on: iOS Warp Shift Warp Shift is a unique puzzle game set in a mysterious world. AppSpy says that it “is well-balanced and gorgeous to look at and filled to the brim with innovative twists and new ideas.” Available on: iOS PassMaster Secure your passwords and usernames in the most simple and secure way. PassMaster securely remembers all your passwords for every site, credit card, and bank account. Available on: iOS