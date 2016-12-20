Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

Balance Can you guess the weight of each side and keep the triangle on the correct position? Or will you be defeated? Available on: iOS Mayan Countdown This game contains two amazing insights into the artwork of the ancient Mayans. Chill with the relaxing glyphs and soundtrack as you contemplate the universe. Available on: iOS Sky Tripping Nature relaxes you — even when viewed on a screen. This app is free for a limited time, so take advantage and improve your mental health. Available on: iOS FaceORama Learn the major facial expressions and test your skills in the Challenge Mode of this facial recognition game. The Challenge mode simulates micro expressions as popularized by Paul Ekman. Available on: iOS Pointillisted Channel your inner Seurat with this app. The Pointillisted app generates pointillist artwork using images from the Photo Library. Available on: iOS Custom Emoji Maker Have you ever wanted to create your own emoji? Now you can with this custom emoji maker, free for a limited time only. Available on: iOS