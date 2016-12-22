Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.

Clean&Clean This app helps you free up RAM on your iPhone to boost performance. It’s branded as “the world’s leading cleaner and optimizer for mobile.” Available on: iOS Voice Recorder Pro This straightforward recording app lets you save your recordings to an album, make a ringtone, adjust their speed, and more. Save them as MP3, M4A, AAC, MP4, CAF, AIFC, AIFF, WAV, or AMR files. Available on: iOS HiMedia Do you have any secret photos or videos on your iPhone? Get them protected with HiMedia. Available on: iOS Keymoji Your Emoji Keyboard will never be the same — introducing the first Emoji Autocomplete Keyboard for your iPhone. Available on: iOS TopScanner This app turns your iPhone or iPad into full-featured PDF document scanner. Available on: iOS Xmas Cam Xmas Cam is the most beautiful collection of photo stickers out there, perfect for creating custom Christmas and New Year cards, as well as editing party photos when holidays are over. Available on: iOS